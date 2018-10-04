Ozzie Ramirez netted a hat trick Thursday night and the South Albany High boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 Mid-Willamette Conference win over host West Albany.
Ramirez gave the RedHawks (7-2-1, 3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute off an assist from Carlos Reyes.
Slava Hubenya put South up 2-0 in the 31st minute off an Ivan Ortiz assist.
Juan Palacios found Ramirez for a goal in the 36th minute that put the RedHawks up 3-0 at the half.
An own goal in the 57th minute stretched the lead to 4-0, and Ramirez teamed with Reyes again to complete the hat trick in the 72nd minute.
South moves into second place in the MWC, a half-game behind Corvallis (3-0). The RedHawks face Lebanon on Tuesday before hosting Corvallis on Oct. 13.
West (6-4, 2-2) has dropped two straight and will look to rebound when the Bulldogs host Central on Tuesday.
Corvallis 3, Silverton 1
The Spartans scored twice in the first half and held off the visiting Foxes in the Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Goal scorers for the Spartans were Avery Whipple (two) and Joe Nunez. Liam Clark added two assists.
CHS (7-0-2, 3-0-0) remained undefeated heading into Tuesday's game with Crescent Valley. It's the second half of a 5:30 p.m. girls/boys doubleheader with the Raiders at Bob Holt Stadium.
Dallas 3, Crescent Valley 1
The Dragons broke open a scoreless game with three second-half goals to take the Mid-Willamette Conference game. CV (0-7-2, 0-3-0) plays at Corvallis on Tuesday.
Philomath 1, Cascade 1
PHILOMATH — The Warriors and Cascade each scored once in the first half in the Oregon West Conference standoff. PHS (5-3-4, 4-3-3) plays at Sisters on Wednesday in its next OWC game.
La Pine 4, Jefferson 1
LA PINE — La Pine scored three times in the first half to take control of the Special District 3 game. The Lions (2-7-1, 2-5-1) resume league play at East Linn Christian on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 1, East Linn Christian 0
LEBANON — Santiam Christian assumed first place in Special District 3 with the close road win.
SC (7-3-0, 6-2-0) resumes league play at Central Linn and ELCA (6-3-0, 5-2-0) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday in league games.
Stayton 10, Sweet Home 0
SWEET HOME — Stayton scored eight times in the first half in the Oregon West Conference game. The Huskies (0-10-0, 0-9-0) are now idle until an Oct. 16 home OWC game with Cascade.
Girls soccer
TURNER — Quincy Pittman scored three times to lead Philomath to a 6-0 victory over Cascade in an Oregon West Conference game.
Kaili Saathoff, Kena Bacho and Madison Francis also scored for PHS (8-2-1, 7-1-1). The Warriors resumes OWC action on Wednesday when they host Sisters.
Silverton 2, Corvallis 1
SILVERTON — The Spartans saw their unbeaten record come to an end.
Corvallis (5-1-2, 1-1) hosts crosstown rival Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Stayton 7, Sweet Home 0
STAYTON — Stayton rolled to the Oregon West Conference win. The Huskies (0-8-1, 0-7-1) are now idle until an Oct. 16 game at Cascade.