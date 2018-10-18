Crescent Valley improved to 4-1-1 in Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer play with a 5-0 win over visiting Lebanon on Tuesday night.
Goal scorers for CV were Ana McClave (two), Cali McClave (two) and the final goal was a Lebanon owned goal.
Claire Macy, Amelia Wilson, Sydney Berrey and Valerie Lending each had assists for the Raiders.
Tuesday, both teams finish conference play with Crescent Valley (6-4-2 overall) at North Salem and Lebanon (1-9-2, 1-4-2) hosting Silverton.
Corvallis 6, North Salem 0
The Spartans pushed their winning streak to four games as they cruised past North Salem.
Corvallis (7-4-2, 6-1) travels to West Albany on Monday.
West Albany 10, Dallas 0
DALLAS — The Bulldogs upped their win streak to six games as they defeated the Dragons.
West was led by Sienna Higinbotham's four goals while six other Bulldogs scored. Morgan Linde, Kristen Adamec, Annie Berry, Kendall Walton, Chloe Washburn and Lily Ruiz each added a score.
West Albany (10-1-2, 6-0-1) hosts Corvallis on Monday.
Silverton 8, South Albany 1
SILVERTON — The RedHawks finished their regular season on a three-game losing streak as they fell to the Foxes to conclude Mid-Willamette Conference play.
South Albany (8-4-1, 3-4-1) has wrapped up its regular season.
Philomath 2, Newport 0
PHILOMATH — Kaili Saathoff and Halle Hewitt scored goals in the Warriors' home win.
Philomath (10-2-1, 9-1-1 Oregon West) finishes its regular season Tuesday at Woodburn.
Sisters 3, Sweet Home 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies remained winless on the season as they dropped their eighth straight.
Sweet Home (0-11-1, 0-10-1) hosts Newport on Tuesday to conclude the regular season.
Boys soccer
LEBANON — Crescent Valley earned its first win of the season with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon on Tuesday in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Both teams end the regular season Tuesday, with Crescent Valley (1-9-3, 1-5-1) hosting North Salem and Lebanon (1-12, 0-7) at Silverton.
Corvallis 2, North Salem 1
SALEM — The Spartans earned their second win of the week as they defeated the Vikings on a late go-ahead goal with 1:19 left by Mauricio Nieves-Bernal.
Liam Clark scored the first goal for CHS and was assisted by Riley Mellinger.
"It was one of the more epic games I've ever coached, CHS coach Chad Foley said." "We've had a lot of close games that haven't gone our way in the last year and tonight I was really proud of our mental fortitude and heart to come back and win this game."
Corvallis (10-1-2, 6-1) hosts West Albany on Wednesday.
West Albany 4, Dallas 3
The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Dragons in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Mitchell Morse completed the hat-trick as he scored three times to pace West Albany. Aiden Davis added a score and Koby Ruiz, Zach Reese and Grant Moen all tallied assists.
"It was a great senior night for the boys," West coach Kevin Branigan said. "One team would score and the other would come right back. It was great to get a win on senior night especially with (Morse) getting the hat trick. He's worked so hard for it and deserved tonight."
West Albany (7-6, 3-4) travels to Corvallis on Wednesday.
South Albany 3, Silverton 3
The RedHawks finished their regular season with a tie against the Foxes to conclude Mountain Valley Conference play.
Goal scorers for south were Slava Hubenya, Stewart Curtis, and Carlos Reyes. Ivan Ortiz, Ozzie Ramirez and Reyes each had an assist.
South Albany (9-2-3, 5-1-2) has wrapped up its regular season.
Newport 3, Philomath 1
NEWPORT — The Warriors fell in the Oregon West road match.
Philomath (5-5-2, 4-5-2) hosts Woodburn on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
Sisters 5, Sweet Home 0
SISTERS — The Huskies dropped the Oregon West road game. Sweet Home (0-12, 0-11) finishes its season Tuesday at Newport.
Santiam Christian 1, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — The Eagles got the Special District 3 road win to stay atop the standings.
Both teams finish the regular season next week, Jefferson (2-9-2, 2-7-2) at Creswell on Monday and Santiam Christian (10-3, 9-2) hosting Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.