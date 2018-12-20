Crescent Valley High won its first girls soccer state title in November so it’s not surprising to see three players named to the 5A all-state team this week.
Senior Cali McClave and juniors Claire Macy and Peyton Dale (goal keeper) were named to the first team while sophomores Jada Foster and Ana McClave were named to the second team.
Teams are voted on by the state coaches and compiled by The Oregonian newspaper.
West senior Sienna Higinbotham and Corvallis senior Jordan Taylor were also named to the first team while CHS juniors Marcella Allen and Heather Wright, and West junior Bethanie Marteeny made the second team.
Cali McClave, Higinbotham and Taylor in the running for player of the year, which will be announced at a later day.
Crescent Valley’s Blake Leamy was named the coach of the year.
On the boys side, state champion Corvallis had four players honored. Junior Edgar Monroy and seniors Avery Whipple and Roman Gabriel (goal keeper) made the first team while senior Riley Mellinger was on the second team.
Whipple and Monroy are also in the running for player of the year.
South Albany senior Ozzie Ramirez and junior Carlos Reyes were also first-team selections.
Corvallis’ Chad Foley was named coach of the year.
4A
Philomath senior Quincy Pittman was named to the 4A girls second team.