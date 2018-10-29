Tuesday
Boys
5A
(15) The Dalles at (2) Corvallis
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
RECORDS: The Dalles 6-5-3; Corvallis 11-1-2
NOTES: Corvallis has had just one hiccup this season, a loss to South Albany in the final 10 seconds. Still the Spartans won the Mid-Willamette Conference and will look to get back to the state title game. The Dalles finished third in the Intermountain Conference and has lost two of its last three. The winner advances to face either Hood River Valley or Churchill in the quarters.
(14) Putnam at (3) South Albany
TIME: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Putnam 7-6-1; South Albany 9-2-3
NOTES: South Albany has been idle since Oct. 18 and is coming off two ties that derailed its Mid-Willamette Conference title hopes. The RedHawks’ two losses have come to 6A No. 2 seed Summit and 5A No. 4 seed Central. South also handed 5A No. 2 seed Corvallis its only loss. Putnam has won four of five entering the postseason. The winner will take on either No. 6 Silverton or No. 11 Springfield in the quarters.
3A/2A/1A
(9) Umpqua Valley Christian
at (8) Santiam Christian
TIME: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Umpqua Valley Christian 10-2-1; Santiam Christian 10-3-1
NOTES: As to be expected in an 8-9 battle, it appears these are two evenly matched teams. SC was ranked No. 12 in the power rankings but as the Special District 3 champion receives a home game. UVC, which has scored 64 goals, was second in Special District 4. The winner will face either No. 1 Oregon Episcopal or Umatilla in the quarters.
Wednesday
Girls
5A
(9) Scappoose at (8) Corvallis
TIME: 6
RECORDS: Scappoose 9-4-1; Corvallis 8-4-2
NOTES: Corvallis won the Mid-Willamette Conference title but three forfeit losses early for using an ineligible player means the power ranking took a hit. That actually makes Scappoose, the second-place team out of the Northwest Oregon Conference and No. 6 in the rankings, hit the road and face a tougher opponent. Scappoose has gone 5-0-1 in its last six. The winner advanced to take on either No. 1 North Eugene or No. 16 The Dalles in the quarters.
(10) Crescent Valley at (7) Wilsonville
TIME: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Crescent Valley 7-4-2; Wilsonville 9-6
NOTES: Crescent Valley finished third in the Mid-Willamette Conference and is No. 7 in the final rankings but must hit the road as Wilsonville won the Northwest Oregon Conference; the Wildcats have a power ranking of nine. CV won an earlier meeting 5-3 at home. The winner will face either No. 2 Willamette of No. 15 Hood River Valley in the quarters.
(14) Springfield at (3) West Albany
TIME: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Springfield 5-7-2; West Albany 10-2-2
NOTES: Springfield earned the one at-large berth over South Albany after finishing fifth in the Midwestern League. The Millers have been shut out in their last two games. West Albany gave up two early goals to Corvallis and couldn’t recover in a battle for the Mid-Willamette Conference title. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 43-10 this season. The winner will take on No. 6 Ridgeview or No. 11 Silverton in the quarters.
4A
(9) Banks at (8) Philomath
TIME: 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Banks 8-2-3; Philomath 10-3-1
NOTES: Both teams placed second in their league. Philomath has scored twice as many goals (46) as Banks (23). The Warriors have allowed only 11 while Banks has given up 18. The winner will advance to take on either No. 1 Hidden Valley or No. 16 Cottage Grove in the quarters.
3A/2A/1A
(9) Riverdale at (8) Santiam Christian
TIME: 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Riverdale 9-4; Santiam Christian 4-2-5
NOTES: Riverdale finished third in Special District 1 and ended the season as No. 7 in the power rankings, but SC will get the higher seed and home game by winning Special District 3. The eagles finished at No. 14. The winner will face either No. 1 Catlin Gabel or No. 16 Creswell in the quarters.
