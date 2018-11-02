Boys
5A
(6) Silverton at (3) South Albany
TIME: Noon
RECORDS: Silverton 11-2-1; South Albany 10-2-3
NOTES: Two of the four Mid-Willamette Conference teams that advanced to the quarterfinals will square off, guaranteeing one MWC team to make the semis. The teams tied 3-3 at South on Oct. 18. The RedHawks dispatched Rex Putnam 6-1 on Tuesday and have not lost at home. Silverton blanked Springfield 3-0 to reach the quarters. The winner will face either No. 2 Corvallis or No. 7 Churchill in Tuesday’s semifinals.
(7) Churchill at (2) Corvallis
TIME: 3 p.m.
RECORDS: Churchill 11-2-2; Corvallis 11-1-2
NOTES: The Spartans are two wins away from playing for a state title for the second straight season. Corvallis dispatched The Dalles 6-0 on Tuesday while Churchill held off Hood River Valley 3-2 to advance. The Lancers shut out their first nine opponents and have allowed just nine goals this season but have given up three in the last two. Churchill tied Crescent Valley early in the season while Corvallis won 4-0; the Spartans also defeated Hood River Valley 2-0 earlier in the season. The winner will face either No. 3 South Albany or No. 6 Silverton in the semis next Tuesday.
3A/2A/1A
(8) Santiam Christian at (1) Oregon Episcopal
TIME: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Santiam Christian 11-3-1; Oregon Episcopal 13-1-1
NOTES: Santiam Christian has a tough task ahead of it against the top seed. OES has scored 25 goals in the last three matches and has pitched nine shutouts. SC has allowed just two goals over the last seven matches. The Eagles are coming off a 1-0 win over Umpqua Valley Christian while OES topped Umatilla 6-1. The winner will face either No. 4 Brookings-Harbor or No. 5 Riverside in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Girls
5A
(6) Silverton at (3) West Albany
TIME: Noon
RECORDS: Silverton 7-5-1; West Albany 11-2-2
NOTES: The Mid-Willamette Conference rivals will meet for a chance to advance to the semifinals. West won the regular-season meeting 2-1 at Silverton on Oct. 10. West has 10 shutouts and has allowed just three goals in its last 11 games. Silverton handed MWC champ Corvallis its only on-field loss this season and has won four straight since losing to West. The Foxes have outscored opponents 17-1 in those four games. The winner will face either No. 10 Crescent Valley or No. 2 Willamette in the semis on Tuesday.
(10) Crescent Valley at (2) Willamette
TIME: 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Crescent Valley 8-4-2; Willamette 10-4-1
NOTES: Crescent Valley knocked off Wilsonville 2-1 to advance and has now won five straight since a 1-0 loss at Corvallis. The Raiders have outscored their opponents 27-2 in those five games. Willamette won the Midwestern League and has not allowed a goal since losing 1-0 to Churchill. Over that six-game span, Willamette has scored 18, to go 5-0-1. That includes a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed North Eugene. CV dropped a 2-1 decision at Willamette on Sept. 7. The winner advances to Tuesday’s semis to take on either West Albany or Silverton.
(8) Corvallis at (1) North Eugene
TIME: 3 p.m.
RECORDS: Corvallis 9-4-2; North Eugene 11-1-3
NOTES: This is a game that is being played earlier than expected after Corvallis had to forfeit three games to drop in the power rankings and thus a much different seed in the tournament. The Highlanders’ only loss came to No. 2 seed Willamette, 1-0. They advanced with a 4-0 win over The Dalles while the Spartans doubled up Scappoose 4-2. The winner will face either No. 5 Thurston or No. 4 Churchill in Tuesday’s semifinals.
4A
(8) Philomath at (1) Hidden Valley
TIME: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Philomath 11-3-1; Hidden Valley 14-1
NOTES: Goals could be hard to come by in this quarterfinal battle as Hidden Valley has allowed just seven on the season and Philomath 11, but six came in the first three matches. Since that 1-2 start, Philomath has gone 10-1-1 and allowed just five goals. The Warriors have eight shutouts while Hidden Valley has nine. One of the shutouts for Hidden Valley was a 2-0 win over the Warriors on Aug. 28. Philomath advanced with a 4-0 win over Banks and Hidden Valley with a 5-0 win over Cottage Grove. The winner will face either No. 5 Marist or No. 4 North Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals.
