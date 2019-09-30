It’s a big week for Philomath High’s soccer teams.
The boys and girls squads appear to be Oregon West Conference contenders through the first three weeks of the league schedule, and both face the other two top teams in the standings in the next few days.
The Philomath boys (5-2, 4-1) host Woodburn (5-1-1, 4-1) for the first of two meetings this season at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams have been handed 2-0 losses to conference-leading Stayton (6-1, 5-0).
The Warriors go to Stayton on Thursday. The Eagles were the 2017 runners-up. Woodburn has won three consecutive state titles (two in 5A and last year in 4A). The Bulldogs have lost only five games in the last three-plus seasons.
Stayton was first and Woodburn second in last week’s 4A coaches poll. In goal differential this season, Stayton is 34-1, Woodburn 38-3 and Philomath 22-10.
The Philomath girls (4-2-1, 4-0-1) put their undefeated Oregon West record on the line Tuesday when they go to Woodburn (6-1, 5-0) in the first game between those teams this fall.
The Warriors opened their season with losses to Hidden Valley (1-0) and Gladstone (2-1) before a 2-2 tie with Stayton to start league play. Philomath hosts the Eagles (4-2-1, 3-1-1) on Thursday.
Hidden Valley was second, Gladstone third, Philomath eighth and Woodburn 10th in last week’s 4A coaches poll. Philomath is 26-5 in goal differential this season, while Stayton and Woodburn are both 28-11.
Numerous other area high school soccer teams have had successful starts.
The Lebanon boys (5-0-1) made it through their nonconference slate without a loss and host North Salem (1-3-2) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to open the Mid-Willamette Conference schedule.
The Warriors haven’t faced a team currently with a winning record, but that will change Thursday when they go to West Albany (4-2-1). West hosts Crescent Valley (1-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its conference opener.
Corvallis was third and South Albany fourth in last week’s 5A coaches poll. Tuesday, Corvallis hosts Dallas and South hosts Central.
The South Albany girls (7-0) are undefeated as they start Mid-Willamette play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central (1-4-2). The RedHawks have given up four goals this season with four shutouts.
Crescent Valley, the reigning 5A champion, was first and Corvallis tied for fifth in this week’s 5A coaches poll. South and West received votes. CV dropped a 2-1 decision to West on Monday. Corvallis hosts Central on Thursday.
The Santiam Christian girls (7-0, 2-0) test their perfect record Tuesday when they go to Pleasant Hill (4-0-1, 2-0) for a 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 match.
The Eagles have allowed only one goal this season and the Billies three. The teams meet again Oct. 24 in Adair Village.
Central Linn and Pleasant Hill are tied atop the Special District 3 boys standings. Those teams, both 2-0-2 in league, tied 2-2 last Tuesday. Central Linn then got another draw at La Pine on Thursday.
The Cobras (3-1-2 overall) and East Linn Christian (3-3-1, 3-1-1) meet in Halsey at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.