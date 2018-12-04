PORTLAND — The Santiam Christian boys basketball team remained unbeaten on Tuesday night by crushing the Portland Adventist Academy 83-45 in a nonleague game.
Zach Baugher had 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six steals for SC. Koby Williamson had 15 points, Josh Baugher 12 points and Ben Galceran 11 points for the Eagles, who pulled away in the second and third quarters.
The Eagles (3-0) have won all three of their games by 30 or more points. They play at Blanchet Catholic on Dec. 11 in their next start.
North Marion 63, Sweet Home 59
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home suffered its first loss in the nonleague game with South Marion.
Sweet Home (2-1) plays Sutherlin on Thursday at the Eagle Booster Classic at Harrisburg High in its next start.
Jefferson 46, Taft 41
JEFFERSON —The Lions improved to 3-0 with the nonleague win. Jefferson plays at Creswell on Friday in its next game.
Leon Romo Jr. led the way with 19 points and Diego Rodriguez added 15 for the Lions.
Girls basketball
LEBANON — Lebanon High crushed Milwaukee 71-47 in a nonleague game to remain undefeated.
The Warriors (2-0) resume nonleague play at Willamette on Friday. They open Mid-Willamette Conference action at Corvallis on Dec. 11.
Taft 49, Jefferson 48
JEFFERSON — The Lions stepped up a class in the one-point loss to the 3A Tigers.
Jefferson (1-2) travels to Creswell on Friday in its next game.
Santiam Christian 51, Portland Adventist 47
PORTLAND — The Eagles posted their second win in a row by topping Portland Adventist in a nonleague game. SC (2-1) plays at Warrenton on Saturday in its next start.
Swimming
Crescent Valley swept a Mid-Willamette Conference dual from Corvallis at the Osborn Aquatic Center. The boys won 181-103; the girls prevailed 199-79.
Nebiy Temesgen (50, 100 freestyle) won two events for the CV boys. Nic Ashland (100 butterfly, 200 IM) doubled for CHS.
In the girls meet, Francesca Criscione (100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle), Sarah Cordier (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Paula Lomonaco (100 butterfly, 200 IM) doubled for the Raiders. Teddy Brewer (100 freestyle) was the lone winner for CHS.
South Albany, North Salem split
South Albany and North Salem split a Mid-Willamette Conference dual at the Albany Community Pool. The RedHawk boys won 88-54, but the girls lost 109-58.
Levi Scovel won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Nathaniel Young won the and 100 backstroke to lead the boys. Jonah Rasmussen (500 freestyle), Ben Snider (200 IM) and Samuel Snider (100 breaststroke) also won their events.
Mickayla Timberlake (100 backstroke) and Kihana Martinez (100 freestyle) won events for the girls.
South Albany swims at Silverton on Dec. 11 in its next meet.