MONROE — The Monroe High School baseball team stretched its winning streak to nine games in a row on Wednesday with a 12-2 win over Central Linn in a Special District 3 game at MHS.
The Dragons (12-1, 6-0) have scored in double figures in seven games in a row. They play Mohawk at MHS on Thursday.
Alec Avery doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Colton Sutton and Carson Brayton each scored twice, doubled and singled, and drove in two runs. Dylan Irwin had two hits, including a double, and Eric Teran added two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Justin Malone drove in a run for the Cobras (6-2, 3-1). They play at Regis on Thursday.
Philomath 18, Sisters 3
PHILOMATH — The Warriors took the Oregon West Conference series opener by topping Sisters in a game stopped in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule.
The Warriors (11-5, 8-2) head back to Sisters on Friday for the series finale.
Softball
West Albany remained undefeated in the Mid-Willamette Conference by blanking Corvallis 5-0 at CHS. Mahayla Gamble struck out 13 in a complete-game four-hitter.
Haily Greening and Riley Ramirez were each 2-for-4 and Ellie Babbitt had a two-run double for the Bulldogs.
West (11-2, 4-0) plays host to Dallas and CHS (3-8-1, 2-2) visits Central on Friday in each team's next MWC game.
Central 6, Crescent Valley 0
The Panthers shut out the Raiders in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at CV. The Raiders (2-5, 0-4) play at South Albany on Thursday in their next MWC game.
Philomath 10, Sisters 0
PHILOMATH — Philomath won its fourth consecutive game by topping Sisters 10-0 in an Oregon West Conference matchup stopped in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
The Warriors (11-6, 8-1) resume OWC action at Stayton on Friday.
Sweet Home 11, Elmira 7
SWEET HOME — The Huskies captured the nonleague matchup against Elmira for their sixth win in their last seven games.
Sweet Home (11-5) resumes Oregon West Conference action at Cascade on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Crescent Valley blanked North Salem 6-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at CV.
CV (3-1) singles winners were Max Solensky (1), Auggie Tokarczyk (2), Henry Pappas (3), and Jemin Kim (4). Doubles winners for CV were Bojan Soskic and Jacob Eckroth (1), Michael Gu and Cole Laureano (2), and Max Patel and Ben Pappas (3).
Girls tennis
Philomath topped Sisters 8-0 in an Oregon West Conference match at Ashbrook Independent School.
Singles winners were Selah Carlisle (1), Maddie Melton (2), Madison Francis (3) and Emma Nelson (4).
Doubles winners were the teams of Lindsay Schell/Ella Skinkis (1), Claire Skinkis/Amelia Skinkis (2), Chloe Jurva/Atira Fairbanks (3) and Ashlyn Wulk/Kena Bacho (4).
Philomath (8-0, 6-0) plays at Corbett on Thursday.