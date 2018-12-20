DAYTON — The Santiam Christian boys basketball team took control and rolled to an 87-40 nonconference win against Catlin Gabel at the Dayton Tournament.
Zach Baugher led the way with 35 points and seven assists. He hit six 3-pointers in the game.
Ben Galceran added 16 points and six steals; Josh Baugher had 11 points and four steals and Toby Williamson finished with eight rebounds and eight points.
"We passed the ball around really well and hit our open shots," SC coach Dennis McLain said.
McLain added that the Eagles were able to get their transition offense going off turnovers.
The Eagles (7-0) continue play on Friday at the tourney against Western Christian.
La Salle 49, Corvallis 48
SALEM — Corvallis lost a tough nonconference game to La Salle Prep at the Capitol City Classic.
The Spartans led at the half by a basket and it stayed close until the end.
"Close game throughout," CHS coach Ross Duerfeldt said.
"We had a chance to tie it at the end ended up with just a layin with less than five seconds to go so La Salle didn’t inbound the ball."
Jasper Reinalda led CHS with 12 points and Isaac Gabriel added 10.
The Spartans have lost both games at the tournament after entering it at 3-1.
CHS is at the tournament on Friday.
Parkrose 71, Lebanon 31
PORTLAND — The Warriors could not match Parkrose in the nonconference road game.
Lebanon (2-4) takes on Phoenix on Friday in the Elmira Tournament.
Scappoose 54, Scio 41
AURORA — The Loggers fell in the nonconference game at the Abby's Holiday Classic.
Scio (3-4) plays on Friday in the tourney.
Girls basketball
EUGENE — Corvallis could not keep pace with 6A Sheldon in a 61-35 nonconference loss at the Emerald Shootout at Sheldon High.
The Spartans (4-3) were trying to bounce back from a tough loss to Crescent Valley, but will have to wait.
"I think we played a little bit timid and played into their press," CHS coach Dan Miller said. "When we possessed the ball we scored pretty well, we just had a lot of turnovers and gave up a lot of offensive rebounds."
Sidney Williams had nine points, Anna Dazey seven points and Elka Prechel six for the Spartans.
Miller said Sevennah Van De Riet gave the team a spark off the bench with rebounds and going after loose balls.
Corvallis takes on Grants Pass at the tourney at 5 p.m. on Friday.
South Albany 47, Ridgeview 42
The RedHawks got past the Ravens for a nonconference win at SAHS.
South Albany (3-3) plays Junction City on Friday in the Elmira Tournament.
Clatskanie 86, Santiam Christian 26
DAYTON — The Eagles dropped the nonconference game at the Dayton Tournament.
SC (2-5) plays Western Christian on Friday at the tourney.
Alsea 53, Pacific 43
BANDON — The Wolverines took the nonconference win at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
Alsea (4-3) plays Friday at the tourney.
Swimming
SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home girls took first and the Philomath boys and girls were both second in the four-team Sweet Home Invitational.
The Sweet Home girls won with 141 points, followed by Philomath with 63. Salem Academy had 57 and Stayton 47.
Jamie Seward won the 200 freestyle in two minutes, 10.1 seconds and was first in the 100 freestyle in 58.7; Malia Hewitt was first in the 50 freestyle in 26.3 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.00 and Chloe Tyler won the 200 IM (2:22.0) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.2) for Sweet Home.
Sweet Home’s Megan Hager won the 100 butterfly and Isabel Sayers was first in the 500 freestyle. The Huskies also won the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
The Salem Academy boys were first with 120 points, Philomath second with 81, Sweet Home third with 52 and Stayton had 49.
Philomath’s James Dye won the 100 freestyle in 53.4 and the Warriors were first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.1.