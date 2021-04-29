Prep roundup: Wilborn leads RedHawks

Draven Wilborn won the boys 110 hurdles (16.95 seconds), 300 hurdles (43.11), long jump (18 feet, 9½ inches) and triple jump (36-11) to lead South Albany to a 71-55 win against visiting Dallas on Wednesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference track and field dual meet.
Teammate Logan Parker was first in the 3,000 (9:50) and second in the 1,500 (4:15).
South’s Ava Marshall won the girls 100 (13.56) and 200 (27.96) and Kaimana Caspino the shot put (31-10) and discus (88-10) as the RedHawks got a 79-54 victory.
WARRIORS SWEEP BULLDOGS: Alyse Fountain and Holly Port each won two events to help the Lebanon girls claim a 65-64 dual meet win at West Albany.
Fountain was first in the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.36) and Port in the shot put (29-11) and discus (85-11). West also had two double winners with Megumi Ludlow (1,500, 6:07; 3,000 (13:33) and Mikaela Hamel (100 hurdles, 16.84; 300 hurdles 54.99).
Lebanon had eight different individual winners, including Brayden Burton in the 100 (11.58), to claim the boys dual, 69-40.
West had two double winners with Aiden Paul (shot put, 57-7½; discus, 175-3) and Dezmond Remington (1,500, 4:23; 3,000, 10:33). Teammate Ashton Burgess (400, 54.14) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:11.3).
RAIDERS TOP SPARTANS: Parker Maestri won the boys 200 (24.51) and ran on the winning 4x100 (47.10) and 4x400 (3:39) relays as Crescent Valley pulled off two close teams wins in a dual meet with visiting Corvallis.
The Raiders won 65-63 on the boys side and 62-59 on the girls.
CV’s Jordan Henke won the boys 800 (2:00) and teammate Tate Herber took the high jump (5-8). Both ran on a winning relay. Cole Seaders of Corvallis was first in the discus (111-2) and javelin (108-11).
Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee won the girls 400 (1:01.49) and ran on the first-place relays (51.53, 4:23.75). Teammate Jada Foster won the long jump (17-0) and ran on the long relay.
Corvallis’ Sydney Soskis won the 100 (12.89) and 200 (26.97). Teammate Ellie Hintzman was first in the 300 hurdles (50.53) and triple jump (32-10).
CAMPAU LEADS LIONS: Jefferson’s Baylie Campau had a big day, winning the 100 (14.51), 200 (30.81) and high jump (4-6;) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (1:02.74) in a seven-team meet at East Linn Christian.
East Linn had three individual winners, including Sidney Lane in the 800 (3:02).
Jefferson’s Leon Romo was first in the boys 300 hurdles (44.67), long jump (19-11¼) and triple jump (41-7). East Linn had two double boys individual winners with Grant Davidson in the shot put (42-1) and discus (119-6) and Ethan Slayden in the 800 (2:03) and high jump (5-10).
BOURNE WINS TWICE: Benjamin Bourne won the 1,500 (4:34) and 3,000 (9:44) as the Santiam Christian boys took second overall in a four-team meet at Amity.
Teammates Colin Longballa (800, 2:15) and Caleb Ness (javelin, 156-5) won individual events and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:54.6) with Bourne and Jack David.
Emily Bourne shot put (31-11) and high jump (4-10) for the SC girls, who were third.
MAST, COBRAS FIRST: Toben Mast won the 800 (2:18.1) and ran legs on the winning 4x100 (47.3) and 4x400 (3:58.85) relays to help the Central Linn boys win a four-team meet at Oakland.
Teammates Zane Lindsey (200, 24.14), Hayden Glenn (1,500, 4:41) and Bren Schneiter (triple jump, 34-0) all won an individual event and ran on a winning relay.
Central Linn’s Jenna Neal won the girls 1,500 (6:02) and was second in the 300 hurdles (1:04.72). The Cobras were second on the girls side.
Boys tennis
Philomath High fell to Stayton 5-3 in a dual meet Thursday.
Dawson Beckstead defeated Hayden Holm 6-3 , 6-1 at No. 1 singles but the Warriors lost the rest of the singles matches.
Philomath's Dylan Bell and Nicholas Stucki took a 6-1, 6-0 win against Jake Andersen and Liam Rutherford at No. 1 doubles.
SPRAGUE 7, WEST ALBANY 1: Hayden Elliott defeated Josh Bradshaw 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs' lone win.
Girls tennis
Philomath High took a 5-3 win against Stayton Thursday.
Bailey Bell won at No. 1 singles for the Warriors and Noel Lundeen and Daniella Carlisle also won singles matches.
Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva of PHS defeated Charlotte Ritchie and Kassidy Strand (6-3, 6-0) at No. 1 doubles.