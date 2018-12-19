West Albany split a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference home wrestling duals on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs dropped a 63-12 decision to Dallas with Caleb Hart winning by pin. The Bulldogs also picked up a forfeit win.
West then knocked off Central 54-16. Cayden Cumpiano, Boden Lindberg, Brenden Hughes and Hunter Hampl all picked up pins.
Hart, Luis Martinez, Ethan Tyler, Monroe Adair and Forrest Myres also won.
South Albany dropped both dual meets at West, falling 48-12 to Dallas with Jace Muntz winning by pin. South’s other win was by forfeit.
The RedHawks then lost 47-27 to Central with Cameron Deford winning by pin and Nicholas Bohanan by decision. All other wins were by forfeit.
Girls basketball
SWEET HOME — Central Linn went on the road and knocked off 4A Sweet Home 48-24 in a nonleague girls basketball game on Wednesday.
The 2A Cobras improve to 6-0 while the Huskies fall to 1-8
Central Linn takes on Nestucca on Thursday at the Taft tournament. Sweet Home plays City Christian on Friday at the Regis tournament.
Horizon Christian 62, Scio 39
TUALATIN — The Loggers (0-7) remained winless with the road loss. Scio faces Gervais in the Willamina tournament on Friday.
Boys basketball
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home’s strong start to the season continued with a 71-44 boys basketball win over Central Linn.
The 4A Huskies improve to 10-1 and are idle until playing at La Pine on Jan. 2.
The 2A Cobras fall to 4-2 and compete in the Taft tournament on Dec. 27.