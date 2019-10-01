The West Albany volleyball team swept Dallas in the Mid-Willamette Conference match at Dallas on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-23.
West coach Kelli Backer said the Bulldogs played well despite a stiff challenge from the Dragons in the second and third sets.
“We came in with really good energy and kind of dominated the first set and midway through the second set, Dallas responded,” Backer said.
Dallas hitter Hailey Van Well sparked the Dragons during the push, but the Bulldogs were able to stay in control.
“My girls responded to the challenge and were able to get back into our system and finish it,” Backer said.
Hannah Stadstad had nine kills and Madie Dowell had eight kills. Sydney Backer added 19 digs and two aces, Morgan Law had 13 digs and Elijah Sanders had 27 assists and 13 digs for the Bulldogs.
West (12-1, 7-0) travels to Silverton on Thursday.
Corvallis 3, Silverton 0
Ryann Gregg had 23 kills and 10 digs as the Spartans picked up the MWC road win at Silverton.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 26-24.
Daniela DiCosmo was 14 of 15 serving with five aces, Zaley Bennett had 34 assists and Kyrsten Runyan added six kills.
The Spartans (8-3, 7-1) are at Central on Thursday.
South Albany 3, Lebanon 0
Morgan Maynard had 10 kills, Claire Angel 13 assists and Erin Scott 20 digs as the RedHawks swept the MWC match at Lebanon.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-9
The RedHawks (9-4, 6-2) host Dallas while Lebanon (0-11, 0-8) is at North Salem on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, LaPine 0
Kassie Staton sparked the Eagles to the Mountain Valley Conference win at Adair Village.
Scores were 25-15, 25-12, 25-13.
Staton had 16 kills, five aces and 32 digs for SC. Leslie Leggs, a JV player brought up for the last two matches due to an injury, had eight kills.
Shea Carley had seven kills, Lauren Penner had 15 digs and Josie Risinger had 37 assists for SC.
The Eagles (11-0, 3-0) play at Creswell on Thursday.
Monroe 3, Jefferson 0
Tyler Warden had 12 kills and Mirtha Lopez added seven as the Dragons swept the Central Valley Conference match at home.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-11.
Sarah Thompson had 12 digs and Ashley Sutton had 13 assists for Monroe (11-3, 6-1), which is at Oakland on Thursday. Jefferson (2-9, 2-5) is at Lowell on Thursday.
Alsea 3, Crow 0
Jessica Carlisle had 13 kills, 10 digs and an ace and Ariyah Bishop had 24 service points, including seven aces, with four kills and five assists as Alsea picked up the home Mountain West League win.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.
Liberty Ulm had six aces and eight assists for Alsea (8-8, 7-1).
“The entire team played well tonight, down to our last substitute,” coach Katie Sapp said. “They worked hard, made smart plays and dominated the game from start to finish.”
The Wolverines host Siletz on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home def. Newport 25-13, 25-11, 25-12; Philomath def. Woodburn 25-16, 25-7, 25-19; Scio def. Dayton 25-17, 25-12, 25-15; Central Linn def. Oakridge 25-14, 15-12, 25-11; Regis def. East Linn Christian 25-14, 25-22, 25-12.
Girls soccer
Angela Garcia scored twice and the South Albany girls soccer team opened the Mid-Willamette Conference slate with a 4-0 win at Central.
Natali Tomlin and Mercedes Van Hulzen added the other goals for the RedHawks, who remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the MWC.
The girls worked extremely well together, connecting passes and out-shooting our opponents,” South coach Staci Rogers said.
South hosts North Salem on Thursday.
Philomath 2, Woodburn 2
Alivia Pittman scored twice, including the equalizer in the 64th minute, to help the Warriors earn the draw in Woodburn.
Pittman scored in the 14th minute off an assist from Braedyn McNeely, with Atira Fairbanks getting the assist on her second goal.
PHS (4-2-2, 4-0-2) hosts Stayton on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 1, Pleasant Hill 0
Audrey Miller scored the lone goal in the 61st minute on a chip in from just inside the 18 as the Eagles earned the 3A.2A.1A Special District 3 win at Pleasant Hill.
Sailor Allman had the assist and Kailey Gurr had nine saves in goal.
SC (8-0, 3-0) hosts La Pine on Thursday.
Boys soccer
West Albany rolled to a 4-0 win against Crescent Valley at WAHS.
Colton LaCasse-Tran got the Bulldogs going with a goal in the 11th minute assisted by Koby Ruiz.
Zach Reese scored from 25 yards out on an assist from Zander Harer in the 61st minute, Jordan Nollen scored in the 65th assisted by Devin Davis and Harer scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to finish finish the scoring.
"We had a fantastic second half, the guys played with tremendous energy, it was a great night for our program," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said.
OTHER SCORES: Central 4, South Albany 2;Woodburn 3, Philomath 0; Newport 10, Sweet Home 0; Central Linn 2, East Linn Christian 1; Jefferson 2, Creswell 0; Santiam Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 0
Water polo
A 5-0 run in the second quarter helped propel the West Albany girls water polo team to a 14-4 win over Sprague at the Albany Community Pool.
London Randal scored five goals and had four of West’s 25 steals. Natalie Baas added three goals and three steals and Allie Bates, Sam Cuzick and Taylor Kelley each scored twice.
West (7-5) heads to Hillsboro to play the No. 3 team in 5A on Wednesday.