Prep roundup: West takes down South in girls soccer

Lily Ruiz, Jenna Sally and Monica Kloess each scored two goals as the West Albany High girls soccer team cruised to an 8-0 win over rival South Albany on Tuesday night.
Ruiz scored in the 13th minute and again in the 38th for a 3-0 West lead.
Sally scored back to back in the 42nd and 47th minutes as the Bulldogs started quickly in the second half to go up 5-0.
Kloess scored in the 32nd and again in the 51st.
Megan Ademac scored in the 53rd minute on a free kick taken 45 yards out and Nikki Beers ended the game by the new mercy rule in the 59th minute.
“The early part of the game had the usual frantic play that you expect in a rivalry game, but our girls settled in and possessed well in the later part of the first half,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “Coming out of halftime we played with a ton of confidence.
“My young players showed great promise, with freshman Haley Blaine and Taylor Vincent having good games, but it was my veterans that carried us. Lily Ruiz, Monica Kloess and Jenna Sally combined for six goals. Megan Ademac and Kendall Walton were dominant in defense.
“South played hard and earned our respect with the way that they battled. Freshman Ava Marshall is going to be a strong player moving forward.”
West is at Central on Thursday and South heads to Crescent Valley on Friday.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS SOCCER: Lebanon 0, Dallas 0; Sisters 1, Sweet Home 0
GIRLS SOCCER: Corvallis 2, Crescent Valley 2; West Albany 8, South Albany 0; Lebanon 7, Central 4; Sweet Home 2, La Pine 0
VOLLEYBALL: South Salem 3, Lebanon 0; Central Linn 3, Jefferson 0
TO REPORT SCORES: Please email mvsports@lee.net to report scored and highlights.