Prep roundup: West swim teams sweep Dallas

Luke Milburn and Conner Dickerson won two individual events each and West Albany swept the relays as the Bulldogs’ boys swim team took a 132-16 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

Milburn won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Dickerson the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Gabe Ayala won the 50 freestyle and Zane Montgomery the 500 freestyle.

On the girls side, Allie Bates took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke as the Bulldogs swept the relays to win 129-24.

Sidney Lane (200 freestyle), Londyn Randall (50 freestyle), Alice Whiteside (100 butterfly) and Sam Cuzick (100 breaststroke) all had individual wins for West.

Tuesday's scores

Girls basketball: Lebanon 53, Willamette 38; Philomath 73, Corbett 51; Santiam Christian 55, Yamhill-Carlton 44; Central Linn 51, Waldport 31; Lakeview 37, East Linn Christian 25

Boys basketball: Churchill 57, Philomath 55; Harrisburg 71, Douglas 35

