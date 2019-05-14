BANKS — Anna Schweitzer finished her West Albany High golfing career with 77 at Tuesday’s 5A girls state golf tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course to finish in third place.
Schweitzer shaved seven strokes off her first-round score and finished with an 84-77—161. Willamette’s Tannica Porter was first with an 81-76—157 and Pendleton’s Megan George was second with an 80-78—158.
West senior Hannah McClure finished in 11th with a 95-100—195.
The Bulldogs finished third as a team with a 403-400—803. Jayden Cook tied for 33rd with a 111-110—221, Lexi Chido had a 115-113—228 (37th) and Madi White a 113-124—237 (39th).
Pendleton win the team title with a 388-379—767 while Crater was second (387-389—776).
South Albany was sixth with a 459-452—911. Jessica Armfield led the RedHawks with a 102-99—201, good for a tie for 16th, and Destinee Henthorne was 22nd with a 107-102—209. Emma Houdek had a 112-119—231 for 38th, Averie Sayre a 138-135—273 for 43rd and Emma Betterton a 157-132—289 for 44th.
Corvallis’ Judy Shu finished tied for ninth with a 102-89—191. Crescent Valley’s Menzie Still was 12th with a 99-98—197 while teammate Katie Duncan was 23rd with a 106-104—210. Lebanon’s Alexis Glaser was 26th with a 109-106—215.
4A/3A/2A/1A girls
REDMOND — Sweet Home finished 11th at the state 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf tournament at Eagle Crest Ridge.
After shooting a 516 on the first day, the Huskies were able to cut 31 strokes on the second day with a 485 and a 1,001 total.
Sweet Home’s Brook Womack finished 41st with a 222 total. Maren Weld was 53rd with a 248 and Lexi Schilling shot a 255 and tied for 55th place.
3A/2A/1A boys
CRESWELL — East Linn Christian Academy finished 12th at the 3A/2A/1A boys state golf tournament at Emerald Valley Golf Course.
The Eagles shot a two-day total of 918 after a 455 on Tuesday.
Grayson Fisher finished 46th with a 217 to lead the Eagles. Johnny Walusiak was 49th with 222 and Eric Zhang finished tied for 55th with 238.
Softball
DALLAS — Corvallis High fell 10-0 in six innings at Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Jada Bratsouleas, Sydney Conklin and Maddie Morrison all singled for CHS.
The Spartans (7-14-1) host Silverton Wednesday.
West Albany 17, North Salem 6
The Bulldogs rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
West Albany improves to 19-3 overall, 12-1 in the MWC.
West Albany plays at Crescent Valley Wednesday.
Silverton 13, Crescent Valley 7
SILVERTON — The Raiders fell in the Mid-Willamette Conference road game.
CV (2-14, 0-13) takes on West Albany at home on Wednesday.
Baseball
SPRINGFIELD — Corvallis High fell short in a 10-6 nonconference loss at Thurston High.
The Spartans finish the regular season at 8-18 overall, 5-11 in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
Girls lacrosse
SALEM — Corvallis High took a 15-5 win at South Salem on Monday.
Daphne Reisdorf had four goals, Maysam Abugrain added three and Luciana Paventy and Julianna Perez both had two goals.
Goalie Morgan Campbell had 10 saves.