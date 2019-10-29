One of the goals at the start of the season for the West Albany High volleyball team was to win a Mid-Willamette Conference title.
The Bulldogs were in position to do just that on Tuesday night but found themselves down a set to rival South Albany.
But behind 12 kills each from Madie Dowell and Hannah Stadstad, the Bulldogs won the next three sets to take a 3-1 win over the RedHawks.
Set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20.
West finishes the MWC slate at 15-1 and shares the title with Corvallis. The two teams split their two matches.
Elijah Sanders had 42 assists, Sydney Backer 31 digs and Dowell 18 digs for West, which will look to advance to the state quarterfinals when they take on a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Saturday.
“It’s very exciting for them and one of the things they put of their season goals at the beginning of the season,” coach Kelli Backer said. “They realized that and now we move on to the next batch of goals.”
The Bulldogs finished third at the state tournament last season.
South Albany got 14 kills and 10 digs from Taya Manibusan to finish 12-4 and in third place in the conference with the four losses to the co-champs.
Jadah Schmidtke added 12 kills while Brooklyn Willard had 26 assists and Claire Angel 11. Erin Scott led the way with 15 digs and Morgan Maynard added 12.
The RedHawks will also play Friday for a trip to the quarterfinals against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
Corvallis 3, Silverton 0
The Spartans earned a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title with the sweep of Silverton. Set scores were 25-7, 25-11, 25-10.
Ryann Gregg had 15 kills and was 13-for-13 serving. Nevaeh Bray added eight kills, Kendal Simmons was 19-for-19 serving with four aces and 10 digs and Zaley Bennett had 18 assists and was 10-for-10 serving with three aces.
“We served very well tonight,” coach Steve Hyre said. “It was a nice night to have senior night. We were able to get in all of our seniors.”
The Spartans (16-4, 15-1) tied West Albany for the conference title, which is the fourth in a row for CHS.
Corvallis won 14 straight MWC matches to finish the regular season.
“The younger ones are starting to find their role and step up,” Hyre said. “It’s nice to see that we’re contributing as a team and not just relying on a couple players.”
The Spartans will host a playoff game on Saturday.
Crescent Valley 3, Lebanon 0
Adrianna Kazmaier had four aces, two assists and 18 digs and Tais Vega added six aces, 10 kills and six digs as the Raiders wrapped up a fourth-place finish in the MWC and a state playoff berth this Saturday.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-10, 25-15.
Elizabeth Hodgert had one ace, five kills, three blocks and four digs and Madison Heagney chipped in four aces, five kills, one block, 16 assists and three digs for the Raiders (8-8).
Central Linn 3, Monroe 1
The Cobras knocked off the Dragons to take the rubber match in the Central Valley Conference playoffs at Harrisburg High.
Set scores were 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.
Tyler Warden had eight kills, Mirtha Lopez six kills and Ashley Sutton 19 assists for the Dragons.
Both teams are in the 2A round of 16 playoffs.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath def. Seaside 25-20, 25-22, 25-17; Creswell def. Harrisburg, 25-10, 25-9, 25-20; Amity def. Scio 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18
Boys soccer
Joe Nunez scored off a corner kick from Jonah Craig midway through the second half and the Corvallis High boys soccer team wrapped up the Mid-Willamette Conference title with a 1-0 win over West Albany.
“It was a nice goal,” CHS coach Chad Foley said. “We pride ourselves on our set pieces. That’s the second game we won because of a corner kick goal (the other was Silverton).”
The Spartans finish the regular season 8-6 overall and 7-1 in MWC play.
West (9-4-2, 5-2-1) takes second in the MWC and had a chance to equalize about 30 seconds after the CHS goal but the shot was wide.
Corvallis will host a playoff game next Wednesday while the Bulldogs will also play in the postseason.
The Spartans were coming off a loss to North Salem last Thursday.
“I’m pleased with how the team responded it,” Foley said. “It was a good team win tonight. We were all disappointed with the way things went last week.”
OTHER SCORES: Santiam Christian 4, La Pine 2; Silverton 2, Lebanon 0; North Salem 2, Crescent Valley 1; Woodburn 6, Philomath 0; Newport 7, Sweet Home 1; Pleasant Hill 6, Jefferson 1; Creswell 4, Central Linn 2
Girls soccer
The Santiam Christian girls soccer team rolled to a 5-1 Special District 3 road win over La Pine.
Bailey Kniebuehler got the scoring started with a goal two minutes in on an from assist Audrey Miller. Miller then scored off a pass from Sophey Roberts in the ninth minute.
La Pine made it 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Sailor Allman answered for the Eagles two minutes later off an assist by Ryley Jones. Chloe Beck made it 4-1 and Belle Lewis capped the scoring.
SC (12-0-2, 7-0-1) now heads to the playoffs against a yet-to-be determined opponent.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath 2, Woodburn 2; Sweet Home 2, Newport 2; Silverton 4, Lebanon 1