ROSEBURG — Down 3-0 late in the first half, West Albany's Zach Reese scored to give the Bulldogs some life.
After getting organized during intermission, West Albany carried that momentum to three second-half goals and a 4-3 win at Roseburg in a nonleague boys soccer match.
"We had more positive play, possessions, and shots and deserved the comeback win," West coach Kevin Branigan said. "I'm so proud of how this team didn't give up with so much going against them. We proved a lot to ourselves today."
Mitchell Morse scored in the 42nd minute, Grant Moen in the 45th to equalize and Colton Lacasse-Tran netted the game winner in the 68th.
Lacasse-Tran, Moen and Zander Harer each had assists.
The Bulldogs (1-0) host Willamette on Monday.
South Albany 4, Ridgeview 1
REDMOND — Slava Hubenya scored twice and the RedHawks improved to 2-0 on the young season.
South fell behind 1-0 before rattling off the last four goals. Carlos Reyes had the first before Ozzie Ramirez gave South the lead. Hubenya then added two insurance goals.
The RedHawks (2-0), who have outscored their two opponents 7-2, is now idle until hosting Eagle Point on Sept. 6
Volleyball
MOLALLA — The Alsea High volleyball team went 2-4 at the 1A Season Preview tournament this weekend to open the season.
Alsea dropped an 18-25, 25-21, 15-8 decision to Powder Valley to open the day Saturday, but rebounded with a 25-27, 25-18, 15-10 victory over Prairie City. The day and tournament ended with a tough 25-21, 26-24 setback to Adrian.
On Friday, the Wolverines went 1-2, defeating Crane 25-17, 25-10 while falling 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 to Joseph and to North Clackamas 25-21, 16-25, 15-12.
Alsea will head to Triangle Lake to face Oak Hill and Triangle Lake on Thursday in league play.