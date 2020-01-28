Prep roundup: West boys cruise past Dallas

The Vikings were able to battle back and cut the RedHawks' lead to eight in the second half but South was able to respond.

"When it was time to seal the game, our girls responded with a 26-point fourth quarter," South coach Chris Mertz said.

Blake Barbee had 19 points with seven rebounds and two blocks and Abby Sadowsky had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Morgan Maynard finished with 11 points and four steals, Nikilie Robinson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists and Cassidy Johnston had eight points, eight assists and seven steals.

South Albany (7-7, 1-5) hosts Corvallis on Friday.

LEBANON 67, CRESCENT VALLEY 57: Mary Workman hit nine 3-pointers to break her school record and lead the Warriors to the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.

The Warriors led 22-10 after the first quarter as Workman had 11 and then took a 37-21 lead at the half.

“That kind of got us jump-started and we just kind of played solid throughout, shot the ball well,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.

Workman was key in holding off the Raiders. She finished with 31 points.