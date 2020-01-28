Prep roundup: West boys cruise past Dallas

The West Albany High boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to take a 56-34 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Dallas on Tuesday night.
West coach Derek Duman said Dallas tried to slow down the game on offense by running down the 45-second clock.
“In the third we were able to get out on transition when they missed shots, just some easy buckets that put the game away,” Duman said.
Koby Ruiz had 13 points and Justin Henderson added 10 for the Bulldogs (12-4, 7-1), who host Silverton next Tuesday.
HARRISBURG 66, LA PINE 57: The Eagles held on for the Mountain Valley Conference road win.
Wyatt Perry scored 15 points and Tyler Baker added 11 for Harrisburg.
The Eagles (11-8) host Pleasant Hill on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: Corvallis 56, Central 39; Crescent Valley 70, Lebanon 56; Sweet Home 48, Sisters 32; Philomath 40, Newport 37; East Linn Christian 59, Regis 39; Salem Academy 58, Scio 45
Girls
South Albany used a fast start to take a 75-48 Mid-Willamette Conference win against North Salem at West Salem High.
The RedHawks took a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Vikings were able to battle back and cut the RedHawks' lead to eight in the second half but South was able to respond.
"When it was time to seal the game, our girls responded with a 26-point fourth quarter," South coach Chris Mertz said.
Blake Barbee had 19 points with seven rebounds and two blocks and Abby Sadowsky had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Morgan Maynard finished with 11 points and four steals, Nikilie Robinson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists and Cassidy Johnston had eight points, eight assists and seven steals.
South Albany (7-7, 1-5) hosts Corvallis on Friday.
LEBANON 67, CRESCENT VALLEY 57: Mary Workman hit nine 3-pointers to break her school record and lead the Warriors to the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.
The Warriors led 22-10 after the first quarter as Workman had 11 and then took a 37-21 lead at the half.
“That kind of got us jump-started and we just kind of played solid throughout, shot the ball well,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.
Workman was key in holding off the Raiders. She finished with 31 points.
“Every time they made a run, Mary hit a 3 or one of our girls hit a big shot,” Benedict said.
Ellie Croco added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors.
Ana McClave had 14 points and Ellie Herber added 13 for the Raiders.
Lebanon (9-5, 5-2) plays at North Salem on Friday. CV (7-8, 3-4) plays at Silverton on Friday.
JEFFERSON 40, LOWELL 19: The Lions rolled to the Central Valley Conference home win.
Nashea Wilson led Jefferson with 12 points.
Jefferson (11-6) plays at Monroe on Friday.
MOHAWK 64, ALSEA 24: The Wolverines fell behind by 25-5 after one quarter in the Mountain West League road loss.
Bailey Ellis and Emma Ruppert both had seven points for the Wolverines.
Alsea (4-6, 4-11 overall) plays at St. Stephen’s Academy on Friday.
CENTRAL LINN 60, OAKLAND 39: The Cobras pulled away in the second half for the win.
The Cobras led 24-20 at the half and outscored Oakland 19-4 in the third.
Maya Rowland had 17 points and Gracie Robb added 12 points in the win.
Central Linn (14-2) plays at Lowell on Friday.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 82, Dallas 32; Philomath 58, Newport 23; Sweet Home 57, Sisters 39; Monroe 48, Oakridge 17; Regis 47, East Linn Christian 30