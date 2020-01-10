Prep roundup: West boys cruise past Central

West Albany High rolled to a 60-37 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball home win against Central on Friday night.
T.J. Zimmermann took control inside and finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs.
Guard Luke Killinger added 14 points in the win.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1) host South Albany on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 84, MONROE 75: The Lions put together a strong offensive game for the Central Valley Conference home win.
Diego Rodriguez scored 21 points, DJ Krider added 20, Leon Romo had 19 and Danny Aguilar hit five 3-pointers for 15 points.
Jefferson (9-2, 2-0) plays at Central Linn on Tuesday. Monroe (3-8) hosts Regis on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath 57, Stayton 54; Woodburn 62, Sweet Home 58; Central Linn 55, Lowell 34; Oakland 60, East Linn Christian 34
Girls
The South Albany girls couldn't keep pace with Silverton in a 64-24 loss at Silverton.
The RedHawks could not keep pace in the Mid-Willamette Conference road loss.
South Albany coach Chris Mertz said the RedHawks played competitive defense for most of the game.
"Silverton played a great game, especially from their posts," Mertz said. "Silverton was able to get a quick 20-point lead but we were able to contain that gap for majority of the game until the fourth quarter."
Blake Barbee had eight points, five rebounds, three blocks and three 3 steals for SAHS (7-3, 1-1).
The RedHawks play at West Albany on Tuesday.
MONROE 51, JEFFERSON 37: The Dragons used a strong defensive effort in the second half en route to the Central Valley Conference win.
Monroe (8-4, 2-0) led 23-20 at the half.
“I think our defense in the second half really picked up and we were able to get some transition buckets,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.
Mirtha Lopez had 15 points, Ashley Sutton added 12 points and Laura Young had 10 points for Monroe.
Nashea Wilson led Jefferson with 18 points.
The Dragons host Regis on Tuesday. Jefferson (8-4) plays at Central Linn on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 62, Central 57; Philomath 46, Stayton 20; Woodburn 49, Sweet Home 36; Central Linn 71, Lowell 38; Oakland 40, East Linn Christian 20
Wrestling
Philomath fell 48-30 to Central in a meet at PHS.
Chase Ringwald pinned Adrian Martinez at 113 pounds, Caleb Blackburn pinned Leah Dickson at 132, Blaise Pindell pinned Manuel Vela at 152 and Connor Kohn pinned Jordyn Montano at 220 for Philomath.