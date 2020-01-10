Prep roundup: West boys cruise past Central

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Silverton played a great game, especially from their posts," Mertz said. "Silverton was able to get a quick 20-point lead but we were able to contain that gap for majority of the game until the fourth quarter."

Blake Barbee had eight points, five rebounds, three blocks and three 3 steals for SAHS (7-3, 1-1).

The RedHawks play at West Albany on Tuesday.

MONROE 51, JEFFERSON 37: The Dragons used a strong defensive effort in the second half en route to the Central Valley Conference win.

Monroe (8-4, 2-0) led 23-20 at the half.

“I think our defense in the second half really picked up and we were able to get some transition buckets,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said.

Mirtha Lopez had 15 points, Ashley Sutton added 12 points and Laura Young had 10 points for Monroe.

Nashea Wilson led Jefferson with 18 points.

The Dragons host Regis on Tuesday. Jefferson (8-4) plays at Central Linn on Tuesday.

OTHER SCORES: West Albany 62, Central 57; Philomath 46, Stayton 20; Woodburn 49, Sweet Home 36; Central Linn 71, Lowell 38; Oakland 40, East Linn Christian 20