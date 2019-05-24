EUGENE — West Albany High is headed to the 5A baseball state semifinals after a 5-4 win at No. 3 seed Churchill on Friday night.
The Bulldogs, the No. 6 seed, will play at home against No. 7 seed Pendleton after the Buckaroos blanked No. 2 seed Crescent valley on Friday.
The semifinals will take place Tuesday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s title game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
West is 18-8.
The other semifinal matchup has No. 1 Central hosting No. 4 Thurston, an 18-8 winner over Silverton.
Henley 9, Philomath 4
KLAMATH FALLS — Brooks Stearns belted a two-run homer in the first inning but the Warriors saw their season come to an end with the loss in the 4A quarterfinals.
No. 2 seed Henley built a 5-2 lead before Stearns scored on a Dylan Bennett sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Marshall Brattain that drove in Michael Slater to make it 5-4 in the third.
But that was as close as the Warriors got. Philomath, the No. 10 seed, finishes the season 18-11.
Astoria 8, Sweet Home 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies couldn’t keep up in the battle of double-digit seeds in the 4A quarterfinals.
Astoria, the No 14 seed, had upset No. 3 seed North Marion on Wednesday while Sweet Home, seeded 11th, won 2-0 at No. 6 La Grande.
The Huskies end the season 17-10.
North Douglas 12, Monroe 3
MONROE — The No. 2 Dragons’ offense was stymied in the 2A/1A quarterfinal loss at home.
Monroe, which had scored in double figures in 18 straight games, had their 20-game win streak snapped.
North Douglas, the No. 7 seed, is just the fourth team to score double figures against the Dragons this season.
Monroe ends the season 23-2.
Softball
KLAMATH FALLS — A five-run fifth inning was more than the Philomath softball team could overcome in Friday’s 4A quarterfinals as No. 2 seed Henley earned an 11-8 win over the seventh-seeded Warriors.
Kaili Saathoff gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first with a two-out single that drove in Hannah Williams.
Henley took a 2-1 lead before the Warriors scored three times in the third. Kiya Smith had a solo home run and Kamden Combs added a two-run double for a 4-2 lead.
The Hornets answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to tie it up, then scored five times in the fifth for a 9-4 edge.
Williams got the Warriors to within 9-7 with a three-run homer in the sixth, but Henley held on for the win.
The Warriors finish the season 20-9.
La Grande 3, Sweet Home 1
LA GRANDE — The Huskies hung tough with No. 1 seed La Grande, surrendering two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to fall in the 4A quarterfinals.
Kinzy Bowen had an RBI triple and scored on an error in La Grande’s two-run sixth.
Sweet Home opened the top of the inning with two singles but couldn’t score.
Down 1-0, Sweet Home’s Marissa Kurtz singled, stole second, went to third on a bunt and scored on a fielder's choice to tie the game in the fifth.
Sweet Home finishes the season 19-8.
Clatskanie 12, Scio 2
CLATSKANIE — The No. 9 Loggers couldn’t keep pace with the top seed in a 3A quarterfinal game that ended after five innings.
Scio was coming off an 11-1 win at Harrisburg on Wednesday.
The Loggers end the season (13-7).
Lakeview 9, Central Linn 5
HALSEY — The improbable playoff run continues for the No. 20 seed in the 2A/1A playoffs.
Lakeview won its third game in five days — all on the road — advancing to the semifinals with the win over the No. 5 Cobras.
Lakeview will play No. 9 seed North Douglas, a 5-0 winner at Grant Union.
Central Linn ends the season 26-5.