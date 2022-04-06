Prep roundup: West Albany wins girls tennis opener at Lebanon

West Albany High girls tennis opened conference play with a 5-3 win at Lebanon on Tuesday.

West’s Mollie Brown, Rylie Cornell and Grace Horner won the first three singles matches, while Lebanon’s Ashlyn Flores took fourth singles.

The schools split the doubles matches. West’s teams of Hannah McCubbins and Elsa Berry and Cora Gilder and Madison Marteeny were the winners in the first two. Lebanon’s Addison Ellis and Kylee Thurman and Jacie Pointer and Cassidy Jones won the second two.

"Everyone played well today,” Bulldogs coach Justin Crow said. “Rylie Cornell showed a lot of perseverance in her No. 2 singles match that lasted two hours and 34 minutes. She was down 1-5 in the third set and battled back to win the set 7-5 and take the match.”

Corvallis def. Putnam

Host Corvallis won a tiebreaker, nine sets to eight, after both teams won four matches.

River Ribeiro and Maggie Hackethorn won singles matches for the Spartans, while the doubles teams of Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias and AnnaBeth Dinkins and Rose Davis were also victorious.

Crescent Valley 8, Dallas 0

The Raiders swept all matches in a home win.

Singles winners were Sophie Katz, Kerry Linn, Elizabeth Li and Anna Richards. Katz and Lin did not lose a game.

The winning doubles teams were Kari Paterson and Zoe Hughes, Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow, Nicole Huang and Haley Bland and Victoria Singharaj and Kelsey Bottaro. Nguyen and Barlow won 6-0, 6-0.

Track and field

Corvallis High senior Sydney Soskis won the girls 100 (13.05 seconds) and 200 (26.81) meters and was second in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) to lead the Spartans in a three-team track meet at North Salem.

Soskis also joined Mary Parmigiani, Taylor Brasfield and Gwendolyn Irvin on the winning 4x100 relay (52.31).

Irvin won the high jump (4-6). Corvallis also got girls wins from Ava Betts in the 800 (2:29.4), Avery Nason in the 1,500 (5:01.44) and Orianna Campbell in the discus (90-2 1/2).

Corvallis freshman Jackson Trimmer won the boys 400 (55.84) and triple jump (39-3¾).

The Spartans also got boys wins from Cole Fiegener in the 1,500 (4:31.32), Joe Parmigiani in the 3,000 (10:35.12), Mikell Adler in the 110 hurdles (17.49) and Luke Clark in the high jump (5-6).

Central and North Salem were the other competing teams. Team scores were not available.

Boys tennis

Crescent Valley swept the doubles matches in a 7-1 win at Dallas.

The Raiders’ winning doubles teams were Henry Pappas and Dylan Peterson, Seojin Lee and Will Rosling, Tomy Harris and Joshua Peterson and Noam Reich and Joshua Choi.

Noah Curtis, Abe Tsai and Canon Clark were the Raiders’ singles winners. Clark swept his match, 6-0, 6-0.

Putnam 5, Corvallis 4

Corvallis took its first loss of the season, on the road in Milwaukie, despite sweeping the singles matches.

Rowan Mosher, Chad Romrell and Liam Gottlieb all won 6-0 6-0, while Jasper Baumgartner won 6-3 6-0.

In the deciding doubles match, Baker Celis and Andrew Fernandez lost in a competitive match that resulted in three tiebreakers. The final score was 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (5-7), 10-4. The final set was a 10-point tiebreaker due to light.

Philomath 6, Madras 2

The Warriors (3-1) swept the singles matches while losing only nine games in the league opener at home.

Dawson Beckstead, Dylan Bell, Andrew Leonard and Mark Grimmer Jr. were the singles winners. Bell won 6-0, 6-0.

Philomath’s winning doubles teams were Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow and Ethan Aynes and Jackson Holroyd.

Baseball

Lebanon made two-first-inning runs hold up in a 2-1 nonconference home win against Ida B. Wells.

Hayden George drove in a run and Ryan Rivers stole home for the other run. Rivers was 2 for 3. Wells scored its run in the fourth.

Lebanon’s Sam Thompson pitched a complete-game three-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks. The Warriors (3-3) were scheduled to host Central Catholic in another nonconference game Wednesday then play at South Salem next Tuesday.

Other baseball scores: Sandy 2, Corvallis 1 (8); Crescent Valley 3, Clackamas 1; Roosevelt 5, South Albany 3; Santiam Christian 12, Dayton 4; Regis 10, Central Linn 0 (5)

Softball

Amelia Ellsworth pitched a two-hitter and did not allow an earned run in Monroe’s 13-3, five-inning Special District 3 home win against Lowell.

Danielle Martin went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and Emily Hull hit a solo home run for the Dragons. Kaitlin Mattson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Jessica Perez was 3 for 3.

Monroe (5-3, 4-1) plays at Lowell on Friday.

Other softball scores: Lebanon 3, La Salle Prep 0; Stayton 13, Sweet Home 2; Harrisburg/Mohawk 4, Marshfield 3; Harrisburg/Marshfield 11, Marshfield 7

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0