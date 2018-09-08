SALEM — The West Albany volleyball team went 3-1 at the Central Catholic Invitational at The Hoop.
The Bulldogs defeated Barlow 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, then lost to Sunset, 22-25, 23-25.
WAHS finished out with wins over West Linn (19-25, 25-19, 15-13) and Sheldon (25-19, 25-18)
Lyndsey Stewart had 33 kills, Courtney Isom had 62 assists and Sydney Backer had 62 digs on the day.
WAHS will host Lebanon on Tuesday.
CV wins one, loses two
WILSONVILLE — The Raiders won one match and dropped two at the Wilsonville Tournament.
CV beat Redmond 25-14, 25-15.
The Raiders fell to Wilsonville 2-1 and 2-0 to Churchill. Set scores were 25-23, 25-27, 15-11 and 27-25, 25-9.
The Raiders play at Dallas on Tuesday.
Alsea splits
PERRYDALE — Alsea took a win against Damascus followed by a tough loss in five sets to Perrydale.
Alsea (5-6, 2-1 in the Mountain West League) defeated Damascus 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 and fell to Perrydale 25-18, 15-25, 11-25, 25-19, 13-15.
"Overall, I felt like the girls had a great day of play," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "They had some struggles in areas like covering, but adjusted and came fighting back into the game. We have played 11 matches in the last two weeks, all on the road. We are definitely starting the season off with high level play."
Megan Harper led the day with 10 stuff blocks, 13 kills, five assists and four aces. Her sister, Jami Harper had 10 kills, five aces, four stuff blocks and four assists.
Senior setter Abbie Lowther had 22 assists, five kills and two aces.
Alsea hosts Triangle Lake on Thursday.
Harrisburg wins two
HARRISBURG — The Eagles defeated Oakland and Scio in nonconference matches.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-6, 25-13 against Oakland and 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 against Scio.
Harrisburg (5-4) plays Willamina at home on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 3, Riverdale 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles rolled to the nonconference win.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-15, 25-8.
SC (7-0) has yet to lose a set this season.
The Eagles play at Portland Christian on Tuesday.
Sweet Home wins two
TURNER — Sweet Home defeated Sisters and Astoria at the Cascade Tournament.
The Huskies took a 25-17, 25-19 win against Astoria and then came back for a 19-25, 25-22, 16-14 win against Sisters.
SHHS (6-0) plays Stayton at home on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
NEWPORT — South Albany rolled to a 3-0 nonconference win against Newport/Eddyville Charter.
The RedHawks stayed undefeated on the season and have given up one goal in four games.
SAHS plays at Parkrose on Monday.
West Albany 6, Hood River Valley 0
HOOD RIVER — The Bulldogs dominated play en route to the nonconference win.
WAHS improves to 4-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs play at Cleveland on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
West Albany dropped a 2-1 nonconference soccer game to Wilson.
Mitchell Morse scored to give the Bulldogs the early lead, but they could not hold off Wilson.
"We fought extremely hard but some things didn't go our way," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "We gave up two goals in the second half while down a man for the majority of the half. Our keeper (Eli Podrabsky) and back line were exceptional today."
Corvallis 2, Hood River Valley 0
The Spartans scored two second-half goals for the nonconference win.
CHS (2-0-1) plays at LaSalle Prep on Tuesday.