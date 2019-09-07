SALEM — The West Albany High volleyball team took all four matches at the Central Catholic tournament at the Hoop on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated Sandy 25-11,19-25,15-9; Barlow 25-13, 25-20; Sunset 25-19,22-25,15-6; and Clackamas 25-17, 20-25, 15-5.
Sydney Backer had 17 digs against Sandy and 18 digs with two aces against Sunset. Bella Marsh had four blocks against Sandy and six kills with four blocks against Clackamas.
Elijah Sanders had 14 assists against Barlow, 26 assists against Sunset and 22 assists with three aces against Clackamas.
Madie Dowell finished with five kills, two aces and nine digs against Sandy. Brooke Rogers had seven kills against Barlow, Hailey Heider had seven kills and 12 digs against Sunset and Hannah Stadstad had seven kills against Clackamas.
Girls soccer
Adriana Whitebird, McKenna Platt, Angie Garcia, Karla Ortega-Montenegro, Alyssa Mendoza and Ruby Greaves all scored a goal as the South Albany girls soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over Newport.
South (4-0) has allowed just one goal this season and heads to McKay on Tuesday.