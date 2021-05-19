Prep roundup: West Albany tops Corvallis

Emma Daniel went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs ad Ellie Babbitt was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the West Albany High softball team capped an undefeated league season with an 11-5 win over Corvallis on Wednesday.

Presley Jantzi was 3 for 4 and one RBI to go with two stolen bases and Serena Hattori was 2 for 5 for the Bulldogs, who went 10-o in Mid-Willamette Conference play and 14-4 overall.

McKenzie Kosmicki went the distance in the circle with six strikeouts.

Piper Love went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Corvallis while Holland Jensen and Hannah Jensen each had two hits in the loss.

LEBANON 2, DALLAS 1: Trinity Holden belted a walk-off two-run homer to lift the Warriors to the win.

Other scores

Baseball: Crescent Valley 3, Philomath 2

