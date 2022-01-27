 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep roundup: West Albany tops Corvallis in wrestling dual

Marshall Duncan (113 pounds), Gabriel Butner (120), Jarron Huebner (132), Julian Gaitland (160), Boden Lindberg (170), Kain Adair (220) and Zachary Richardson (285) all got pins Wednesday in West Albany’s 73-3 home win against Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet.

Teammates Quentin Peterson (126) and Bayne Barker (152) won by decision.

Jack Sabee-Paulson (145) got the lone Corvallis win by decision.

Philomath 42, Elmira/Crow 24

Blake Niemann (126 pounds) and Gradin Fairbanks (138) were winners for the Warriors in the dual meet road win at Elmira.

The Warriors won five matches by forfeit and there were also three double forfeits.

Sutherlin 30, Scio 10

Emily Zamudio (pin, 106) and Brandon Vath (major decision, 152) were winners for the Loggers in the home loss.

Boys basketball score: Western Christian 71, East Linn Christian 44

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

