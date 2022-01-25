Prep roundup: West Albany swimmers sweep dual meets

West Albany High had three athletes win two individual boys races and help two relays to wins Tuesday in home dual meet victories against Central and Dallas at Albany Community Pool.

Luke Milburn (200- and 100-yard freestyles), Conner Dickerson (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Brock Nelson (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) were winners twice and swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

The Bulldogs also got individual wins from Jack Ames (500 freestyle) and Kyle Milburn (100 breaststroke).

West defeated Central 140-13 and Dallas 134-23. Dallas beat Central 47-44.

In the girls duals, Annah Shollenbarger won the 100 breaststroke and helped the Bulldogs win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

West’s Sidney Lane won the 500 freestyle. The Bulldogs defeated Central (109-46) and Dallas (118-35), and Central edged Dallas (60-45).

Girls basketball

Sage Kramer made six 3-pointers and scored 29 points in all in top-ranked Philomath’s 55-36 home win against No. 10 Stayton.

Hailie Couture added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Warriors, who scored the game’s first 15 points and led 34-14 at halftime.

Philomath (11-2, 5-0) hosts Newport on Friday.

Other scores: Sweet Home 60, Newport 32; Harrisburg 51, Creswell 49 (OT); Dayton 40, Scio 28; Santiam Christian 44, Pleasant Hill 24; Central Linn 68, Jefferson 42; East Linn Christian 33, Lowell 32; Regis 40, Monroe 25

Boys basketball

Benjamin Bourne had 19 points and Jaden Roth 16 to lead No. 6 Santiam Christian to a 57-46 home win against No. 5 Pleasant Hill in Mountain Valley Conference play.

Jackson Risinger added nine points for the Eagles (12-6, 2-0), who play at No. 8 Creswell on Friday.

Other scores: Newport 53, Sweet Home 25; Harrisburg 51, Creswell 46 (OT); Jefferson 65, Central Linn 60; East Linn Christian 65, Lowell 23

