Prep roundup: West Albany sweeps Corvallis in pool

The West Albany High boys and girls swim teams cruised to Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet wins over Corvallis on Tuesday afternoon.
The boys won 129-38 and the girls win 128-42.
Luke Milburn (50 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Gabe Ayala (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Connor Dickerson (200 IM and 100 butterfly) each won two individual events while Kyle Milburn (200 freestyle) also picked up an individual win.
The Bulldogs swept the three relays.
Brandon Baisted (100 breaststroke) picked up the only win for the Spartans.
On the girls side, Sidney Lane (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Allie Bates (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) picked up two individual wins for the Bulldogs.
Also winning for West, which won all three relays, were Sam Cuzick (200 freestyle), Gretchen Morganstern (200 IM) and Alice Whiteside (100 backstroke).
Laci Bernosky (500 freestyle) picked up the lone win for Corvallis.
Boys basketball
Cole Weber scored nine of Lebanon High’s points in overtime as the Warriors fended off West Albany 72-66 in an overtime Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game on Monday night.
Henry Pointer led all scorers with 26 points, with 18 coming in the first half as the Warriors built a 36-25 lead.
LJ Carmichael led West Albany with 18 points while Koby Ruiz added 13 and Zander Harer chipped in 10 as the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game in regulation.
CORVALLIS 65, DALLAS 53: Jaxon Wallis led all scorers with 16 points and Kellen Sullivan and Curtis Kuhlman each had 13 points for the Spartans, who play at Central on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Elka Prechel scored 16 points and Sevennah Van De Riet added 12 as the Corvallis girls basketball team pulled away for a 63-39 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Dallas on Monday.
CHS coach Dan Miller said Prechel played a strong overall game, scoring outside and on drives, dishing out several timely assists and grabbing some key rebounds.
Anna Dazey added nine points and Ava Prechel eight for the Spartans, who are home Wednesday against Central.
Baseball
Monroe High’s Austin Teran was named the 2A/1A Special District 3 baseball player of the year and Bill Crowson the coach of the year after the Dragons went 12-0 in league play.
In addition to Teran (pitcher), Monroe’s Spencer Ross (catcher), Brody Ballard (pitcher), Dylan Irwin (infielder), Tom Koch (outfielder), Colton Wellette (outfielder), Trent Bateman (utility) and Alex Strand (designated hitter) made the first team.
Central Linn’s Justin Kabrill (pitcher) and Aaron Crowell (outfielder) were named to the first team while Luke Johnson (catcher), Micah Beach (first base), Brandon Krabill (infielder) and Kaiden Wolff (outfielder) made the second team.
Jefferson’s Zach Wusstig (catcher) made the first team while Diego Aguilar (infielder) and Haden Gough (utility) were on the second team.
East Linn Christian’s Keegan Jensen (pitcher), Seth Goins (pitcher), Devin King (outfielder) and Evan Peters (designated hitter) made the second team with Goins receiving honorable mention at pitcher.
Other scores from Monday
Boys basketball: South Albany 80, Central 53; Silverton 59, Crescent Valley 36; Dayton 83, Scio 6
Girls basketball: West Albany 61, Lebanon 54; Central 57, South Albany 53; Silverton 57, Crescent Valley 43; East Linn Christian 58, Regis 43; Scio 52, Dayton 39
Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.