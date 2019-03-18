HILLSBORO — The No. 1-ranked West Albany High softball team defeated 6A Liberty 11-3 on Monday to remain undefeated.
Mahayla Gamble allowed one hit and had 11 strikeouts over six innings to earn the decision. Ellie Babbitt doubled three times and had two RBIs to lead the offense.
Riley Ramirez was 3 for 4 and Presley Jantzi doubled and singled for West (4-0. The Bulldogs visit 6A Lakeridge on Thursday.
Scio 23, Regis 1
SCIO — The Loggers scored in double figures for the fourth time in a row to top Regis in a game stopped after 4½ innings by the mercy rule.
Scio (4-0) has outscored its opponents 65-17 and has scored at least 12 runs in every game. The Loggers host Waldport on Thursday.
Harrisburg 22, Jefferson 3
JEFFERSON — Harrisburg hit double figures for the fifth consecutive game in a 3A-2A matchup at JHS.
Harrisburg (5-0) has outscored its opponents 77-24 and has at least 11 runs in each game. It plays at Cascade Christian on Thursday.
Jefferson (1-3) plays at Molalla on Tuesday in its next start.
Philomath 15, Stayton 7
PHILOMATH — The Warriors opened Oregon West Conference play with a big win over Stayton at PHS.
Philomath (2-2, 1-0) resumes league play on Wednesday at Sweet Home.
Baseball
ADAIR VILLAGE — Ely Kennel drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give Santiam Christian an 11-10 nonleague win over Taft at SC.
Kennel also doubled and drove in three runs for SC. Ben Galceran was 4 for 4 with four RBIs, Patrick Otis was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Devin Premsingh was 2 for 3.
The Eagles (2-1) play Nestucca on Thursday at the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament at John Day.
Sweet Home 9, Woodburn 1
WOODBURN — Sweet Home snapped a three-game losing streak in its Oregon West Conference opener.
The Huskies (1-3) host Woodburn on Wednesday in their next game. They complete their first OWC series at Woodburn on Thursday.
Philomath 4, Stayton 3
PHILOMATH — The Warriors won their Oregon West Conference opener by edging Stayton at PHS.
Cameron Ordway drove in Michael Slater with the winning run after Slater had tripled in the seventh inning. Dylan Bennett and Brody Hiner added doubles for PHS.
Philomath (1-2, 1-0) resumes league play at Stayton on Wednesday.
Harrisburg 15, Jefferson 9
JEFFERSON — Harrisburg topped the Lions in the 3A-2A nonleague contest at JHS.
Devin Nelson went 2 for 2 and scored five times and Trevor Dilley went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Harrisburg. Tim Dwire went 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs for the Lions.
Harrisbsurg (2-2) plays at Junction City on Thursday and Jefferson (1-2) visits Molalla on Tuesday in each team's next game.
Boys lacrosse
West Albany dropped a 13-5 decision at Oregon City on Friday. Jon Koltvedt had three goals and an assist while Maverick Lyon and Cole Ciprian each scored. The Bulldogs are home against Marist at 7 p.m. Tuesday.