Prep roundup: West Albany shuts out Lebanon in boys soccer

West Albany High scored three goals in the first 14 minutes on Tuesday en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Lebanon in Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer.
Creed Sullivan opened the scoring with a goal in the seventh minute. Henry Catlin followed with a goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Sullivan.
Sullivan then finished off the opening barrage with a goal in the 14th minute, assisted by Demetry Arellano.
Neil Morse scored the Bulldogs' final goal in the 60th minute on an assist by Arellano.
West Albany (4-5-1, 2-2-1) will host Woodburn on Friday.
Other results
Corvallis 2, South Albany 0; Woodburn 4, Crescent Valley 1; Philomath 8, Sweet Home 1; Central Linn 4, La Pine 0; Santiam Christian 6, Crosshill Christian 2; Faith Bible 2, ELCA 1
Girls soccer
West Albany earned its third straight victory with a 4-0 win at Lebanon.
Ryann Crowe got the Bulldogs on the board in the 11th minute, scoring on a header off a corner kick by Monica Kloess.
Lily Ruiz scored the next two goals for West Albany. In the 42nd minute she scored on an assist by Jenna Sally and in the 59th minute she scored on an assist by Kloess.
Sally rounded out the scoring in the 64th minute, finding the back of the net on an assist by Padget Washko.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 3-2 MWC) will play Tuesday at Crescent Valley.
Other results
Corvallis 5, South Albany 1; Philomath 8, Sweet Home 0;
Volleyball
Monroe won in four sets at Lowell, 25-16, 22-25, 25-6, 25-17 to extend its winning streak to five matches.
Bella Gamache led the way with 30 kills and 25 digs. Sarah Thompson had 24 assists, 19 digs and four aces. Maddie Gamache added 30 digs and served five aces, and Hannah Hicks had nine kills.
Monroe (15-3, 11-0 Central Valley Conference) will play Thursday at East Linn Christian Academy.
Other results
Dallas 3, Corvallis 0; Crescent Valley 3, Dallas 0; West Albany 3, North Salem 0; South Albany 3, Central 0; Central 3, Lebanon 1; West Albany 3, Silverton 0; South Albany 3, Lebanon 0; Crescent Valley 3, Corvallis 0; Sweet Home 3, Stayton 0; Santiam Christian 3, La Pine 0; Harrisburg 3, Pleasant Hill 0; Central Linn 3, Regis 0; Oakland 3, Jefferson 0; Oakridge 3, ELCA 0
Water polo
The West Albany girls fell to visiting South Eugene 17-9. Irelyn Randall led the Bulldogs with three goals. Szamy Kitchen and Haley Wadlington both had two goals. Neona Prado and Delanie OHare each had a goal. Wadlington had six saves and Gretchen Morgenstern had seven saves on the night.
The Bulldogs boys fell 9-7. Conner Dickerson led the defense with seven steals. Trenton Worden had three goals and Jordan Stadstad and Conner Dickerson each scored two goals. Goalkeeper Nash Bending had three steals and five blocks.
Both West Albany teams will play this weekend at the South Salem tournament.