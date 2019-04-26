West Albany moved to within a game of first place in the Mid-Willamette Conference by defeating Corvallis 14-0 on Friday at Taylor Field.
The Bulldogs (10-5, 5-2) trail Crescent Valley by one game in the loss column in a three-team race that also includes second-place Silverton.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for CHS (6-12, 3-6). The teams complete the series at Memorial Stadium in Albany on Monday.
Central 7, Crescent Valley 1
The Panthers handed Crescent Valley its first Mid-Willamette Conference loss and snapped its six-game winning streak in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
It was the first loss of the season to 5A competition for CV (16-2, 6-1). The Raiders had won their last 34 MWC games in a streak dating back to April 26, 2017, when they lost to Corvallis.
The series concludes at Central on Monday.
North Salem 17, South Albany 10
SALEM — The Vikings prevailed in the Mid-Willamette Conference slugfest at Barrick Field. The RedHawks (6-13, 2-7) and Vikings complete the series at South on Monday.
Pleasant Hill 10, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG — Pleasant Hill topped Harrisburg in five innings in the 3A Special District 3 game. The Eagles (5-8, 2-4) return to league action at Creswell on Tuesday.
Banks 12, Philomath 6
PHILOMATH — Banks doubled up Philomath in a nonleague game at PHS. The Warriors (12-7) return to Oregon West Conference action at Newport on Monday.
Santiam Christian 4, La Pine 1
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian won its fourth straight game by topping La Pine in the Special District 3 contest.
Ben Galceran was 2 for 3 with a double, Vandon Haugen tripled and Sean Riley had two hits and authored an efficient 83-pitch complete game, with five strikeouts.
The Eagles (14-4, 4-2) resume league play at Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
Jefferson 21-13, Mohawk 0-0
JEFFERSON — Jefferson swept the Special District 3 doubleheader; each game went five innings.
The Lions (7-9, 5-3) resume league play at East Linn Christian on Monday.
Softball
Ellie Babbitt hit a three-run homer to lead West Albany to a 9-6 victory over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at West.
Presley Jantzi was 3 for 4 and Mahayla Gamble and Dani Sally had two RBIs apiece for West. Gamble got the pitching victory, with Mckenzie Kosmicki earning a three-inning save.
West has won eight consecutive game. It resumes MWC action at Central on Tuesday.
Nicole Binder had two hits for Lebanon. The Warriors (10-7, 4-4) play at Dallas on Tuesday.
Central 14, South Albany 0
INDEPENDENCE — Central's Emily Cole pitched a five-inning perfect game to lead the Panthers over the RedHawks in the Mid-Willamette Conference game.
South (4-12, 3-5) resumes league play on Tuesday by hosting Silverton.
Oakland 4-3, Central Linn 3-14
HALSEY — Oakland snapped Central Linn's 15-game winning streak in the opener but the Cobras won the nightcap in five innings to split the 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader.
Central Linn (17-2, 10-1) resusmes league play on Monday by hosting Riddle in a twin bill.
Dallas 24, Crescent Valley 1
DALLAS — The Raiders dropped a Mid-Willamette Conference game stopped after 4½ innings by the mercy rule. CV (2-9, 0-8) plays at Corvallis on Wednesday in its next MWC game.
Kennedy 16, Jefferson 1
MT. ANGEL — Kennedy won the 2A/1A Special District 2 game in five innings. The Lions (4-10, 3-5) return to league action by hosting Gervais on Monday.
Harrisburg 20, Pleasant Hill 5
HARRISBURG — The Eagles made short work of Pleasant Hill, winning the Special District 4 game in 4½ innings.
Harrisburg has now won four games in a row. It resumes league play at Creswell on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 9, La Pine 2
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles ended a four-game losing streak by topping La Pine in the Special District 4 game. SC (7-10, 3-3) host Pleasant Hill on Tuesday in their next league game.
Boys tennis
ESTACADA — Philomath defeated Estacada 7-1, winning every contested match in straight sets. PHS was shorthanded and forfeited the No. 4 doubles.
The Warriors (11-1, 7-1) conclude their dual match season against Molalla Monday.
Singles winners were Colton Beckstead, Dylan Bell, Noah Aynes and Ben Gary. Doubles winners were Nick Stucki/Luke Haslam, Bryce Beeton/Nathaniel Workman and Alec Stucki/Filip Furubeth.
Girls golf
BANKS — Led by Anna Schweitzer's 86, the West Albany girls golf team shot a 438 at Quail Valley Golf Course on Thursday to place fifth at the 5A state preview tournament.
"It's a tough course, especially the first couple of times you play it," West coach Matt Boase said of the course that will host the state tournament. "I think the girls did pretty well for the first look of the season, and I'm confident they will play even better the next time they are here."
Hannah McClure's 101 was her second-best score of the season. Jayden Cook shot 122, Lexi Chido shot 129 and Madi White carded a 131 to complete the scoring the Bulldogs.
West Albany will be back in action Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree for the Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament.