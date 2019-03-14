Porter Phillips had two hits and Chase Reynolds scored three runs as the West Albany High baseball team held on for an 8-7 nonconference win over McNary on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are at Wilsonville on Tuesday.
Crescent Valley 3, La Salle Prep 2
The Raiders improved to 2-0 overall with the nonconference win at CV.
Desmond Holmes had game-tying base hit to left in sixth inning and Taylor Holder scored go-ahead run on wild pitch.
Sawyer Pitcher threw a complete game with eight strikeouts, no walks and five hits with one earned run.
CV hosts Wilsonville on Friday.
Molalla 12, Scio 1
SCIO — The Loggers dropped to 0-3 with the loss at home. Scio (0-3) will host Regis on Monday.
Colton 14, ELCA 4
COLTON — The Eagles started the season with a tough road loss.
ELCA (0-1) will host Oakland for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Softball
Lauren Herman tossed a three-hitter as the Crescent Valley softball team blanked Willamette 5-0 in its season opener.
Piper Love went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Lilly Gordon was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
The Raiders did not commit an error.
CV (1-0) is scheduled to host North Eugene on Friday.
West Albany 4, Roosevelt 2
Mahayla Gamble struck out 12 to lead the Bulldogs to the nonconference win at West Albany.
Presley Jantzi came up with a two-run home run to give the Bulldogs (3-0) a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Jantzi also scored three runs and had three steals.
The Bulldogs play Liberty at 4 p.m. Monday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Dallas 12, Philomath 7
PHILOMATH — The Warriors’ dropped to 0-2 with the nonconference home loss.
Philomath will play its third straight 5A opponent when it travels to Lebanon on Friday.
Jefferson 20, Mohawk 17
JEFFERSON — The Lions got the bats going after scoring just seven runs in the first two games to earn their first win.
The Lions (1-2) will host Harrisburg on Monday.
Girls tennis
The Philomath girls tennis team picked up a 7-1 win over South Albany.
Selah Carlisle was dominant at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-2 win while the No. 2 doubles team of Claire Skinkis and Amelia Skinkis and No. 3 doubles team of Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva also shined.
The Warriors will host Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Corvallis 6, Silverton 2
Anna Kern defeated Jess Sossie 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Journey Lipscomb took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Rachel Looney to lead the Spartans.
Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester won at No. 1 doubles and Scarlett Walcott and Eliza Reynolds went into three sets for a win at No. 2 doubles for CHS.
Boys tennis
The Philomath boys tennis team earned a 7-1 win over South Albany, sweeping the singles matches.
Philomath’s Noah Aynes dropped just two games in winning at No. 4 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki and No. 4 doubles team of Bryce Beeton and Judah Bacho both dropped just one game in picking up wins.
Philomath will travel to Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Boys lacrosse
The West Albany boys lacrosse team has started the season 2-0 with wins over Churchill (20-4) and Roseburg (14-7).
Against Churchill on Tuesday, Diego Ramirez had seven goals and three assists, Nick Renyer had three goals and one assist, Jon Koltvedt three goals and AJ Valdez three goals.
Against Roseburg, Ramirez had four goals, Zachary Cisneros had three goals and Hunter Williams two goals.
West is at Oregon City on Friday night.