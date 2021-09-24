 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: West Albany High routs Churchill in boys soccer
0 Comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: West Albany High routs Churchill in boys soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Brandon Mills scored four goals Thursday as West Albany High secured a 5-1 victory at Churchill in a non-conference boys soccer contest.

Mills scored in the 7th minute on an assist from Creed Sullivan. He followed with a goal in the 17th minute, assisted by Jace Soehl.

Mills then completed a first-half hat trick on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.

After halftime, Mills found the net in the 47th minute on a pass from Aidan Davis. Teammate Demetry Arellano finished out the Bulldogs' scoring with an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute.

The Bulldogs (2-3) will start their Mid-Willamette Conference schedule at Silverton on Tuesday.

Other results

Willamette 2, Corvallis 1; Stayton 8, Sweet Home 0; Central Linn 3, La Pine 0

Girls soccer

West Albany High took a 2-1 victory over visiting Churchill in a non-league matchup.

Padget Washko gave the Bulldogs the lead late in the first half on a goal in the 36th minute assisted by Monica Kloess. Washko has been a defender for West Albany and was playing just her second game in the midfield.

Lily Ruiz extended the Bulldogs’ lead, scoring on a pass from Jenna Sally in the 72nd minute. The Lancers got one goal back, scoring on a free kick in the 73rd minute, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.

West Albany (4-2) opens Mid-Willamette Conference play at home Tuesday against Silverton.

Other results

Lebanon 2, North Bend 2; Sweet Home 0, Stayton 0

Water polo

The West Albany boys and girls water polo teams each lost a pair of 6A matchups this week.

On Thursday, the boys fell at South Eugene, 12-7. Conner Dickerson and Nash Bending each scored two goals. Jordan Stadstad, Trenton Worden and Jack Ames each scored a goal. Caleb Smith had eight saves in goal.

The girls fell to South Eugene 18-7. Irelynn Randall led the Bulldogs with four goals. Alice Whiteside, Delanie O'Hare, and Szammy Kitchen each scored a goal. Goalie Hailey Wadlington had five saves.

On Wednesday, the girls fell 16-6 at Newberg. Kitchen and Avery Romey each scored two goals. Maggie Baas and Randall each scored a goal. The boys lost 12-3 to Newberg with Smith, Worden and Dickerson each scoring a goal.

The girls (0-3, 0-1) and boys (5-4, 2-0) will play South Albany on Tuesday at the Albany Community Pool.

Report scores: To report scores and highlights, please email mvsports@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Arkansas keep their impressive start going against Texas A&M (-4.5)?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News