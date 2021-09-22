Prep roundup: West Albany High edges Thurston in girls soccer matchup

The West Albany High girls soccer team took a 2-1 win at Thurston on Tuesday.

Nikki Beers opened the scoring for the Bulldogs by converting on a free kick in the 24th minute. Teammate Padget Washko drew the foul on the Colts which led to the kick.

West Albany extended its lead on an unassisted goal by Lily Ruiz in the 59th minute.

Thurston scored its lone goal in the 71st minute, knocking home a rebound after a free kick.

West Albany coach Erik Ihde credited his squad’s defense for a strong effort on the road, led by Maija D’Alessio and Haley Blaine.

The Bulldogs (3-2) will conclude their non-conference schedule on Thursday against visiting Churchill.

Other results

Sisters 6, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 1, Woodburn 1

Boys soccer

West Albany edged visiting Thurston 4-3 on Tuesday.

Ian Lloyd scored for the Bulldogs in the 31st minute on an assist from Neil Morse. Teammate Jack Date added another goal in the 34th minute, assisted by Aidan Davis.