The West Albany girls soccer team rolled to a 5-2 win against Hood River Valley at WAHS.
Lily Ruiz led the scoring with two goals and Bethany Marteeny, Annie Berry and Morgan Linde each added a goal.
"We are putting together several new pieces, and it was great to see them start to come together," WAHS coach Erik Ihde said. "All in all, it was a great result."
The Bulldogs (1-1) travel to Sprague on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
OTHER SCORES: Corvallis 1, Hood River Valley 0
Cross-country
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez took first at the 1A/2A/3A/4A competition at the Northwest Classic cross-country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Hernandez finished the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 35.41 seconds and led the Warriors to third in the team competition. Central Linn was 20th in the girls team race.
The Philomath boys were fourth and Brody Bushnell was ninth in 16:44.50.
Central Linn was 17th and Scio finished 24th in the team standings.
Water polo
The West Albany girls won one and lost four in a 6A tournament at Newberg.
The Bulldogs defeated Southridge 8-2, lost to Bend 11-9, Summit 11-6, Newberg 11-4, and South Eugene 7-4.
Natalie Baas had 10 goals and eight steals, Taylor Kelley and Allie Bates both had six goals, Sam Cuzick had four goals and nine steals and goalie Hailey Wadlington had 10 steals and 10 blocks.
VOLLEYBALL
OTHER SCORES: South Albany defeated Putnam 25-20, 25-23; Churchill defeated Crescent Valley 25-22, 25-23; Central Linn defeated Yamhill-Carlton 25-16, 25-11, 25-18; Central Linn defeated Harrisburg 27-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22; Scio defeated Colton 25-19, 25-11; Scio defeated North Clackamas Christian 25-18, 25-18; East Linn Christian Academy defeated Regis 25-14, 25-15; East Linn Christian Academy defeated Willamette Valley Christian 25-21, 25-17