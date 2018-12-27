MEDFORD — West Albany High School fell 72-50 to former Greater Valley Conference 6A rival West Salem at the Abby's Holiday Classic at North Medford High School.
West trailed 42-30 at halftime and then was outscored 16-2 in the decisive third quarter. The Bulldogs (0-8) continue at the event through Saturday.
Lost River 71, Monroe 54
ST. PAUL — Zach Young scored 24 points but the Dragons could not keep pace with the Pirates at the St. Paul Tournament.
Monroe (5-4) led by two at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 24-14 in the second.
Young added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Dylan Irwin finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Monroe takes on St. Paul on Saturday.
Toledo 89, Harrisburg 49
LINCOLN CITY — Harrisburg dropped its 10th game in a row in the opening round of the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament. The Eagles (1-10) resume tourney play on Friday; the event concludes on Saturday.
Gaston 50, Scio 45
SCIO — Scio fell to the Greyhounds in the opening round of the Scio Tournament. The Loggers (3-6) play Gervais on Friday; Gervais fell 60-35 to Willamina in the other semifinal.
Central Linn 52, Nestucca 27
LINCOLN CITY — Central Linn advanced in the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament by winning its opening game. The Cobras (5-2) face Toledo at 7 p.m. Friday in their next tourney game.
Girls basketball
MEDFORD — Audrey Miller scored 21 points to lead Santiam Christian to a 47-39 victory over Cascade Christian at the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian.
Shea Carley added eight points, Sophey Roberts seven for the Eagles (3-6). SC resumes tournament play on Friday; the event concludes on Saturday.
Glencoe 72, West Albany 48
LAKE OSWEGO — West Albany fell in the first round of the Nike Interstate Shootout tournament. The Bulldogs (2-6) resume tournament action on Friday and Saturday.
Monroe 44, Lost River 40
ST. PAUL — The Dragons held off the Pirates for the nonconference win at the St. Paul tournament.
Kyndal Martin hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth to give Monroe some breathing room in a tight game.
Martin finished with 10 points and Tyler Warden had 11 for the Dragons (7-1), who play St. Paul on Saturday.
St. Joseph Notre Dame 73, Lebanon 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Warriors fell to St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda, Calif., in the opening round of the Energy Classic tournament. The Warriors will play Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the consolation round.
Scio 35, Gaston 30
SCIO — The Loggers snapped a nine-game losing streak by defeating the Greyhounds in the opening round of the Scio Tournament. The Loggers (1-9) face Willamina on Friday in the championship game; Willamina defeated Gervais 46-31 in the other semifinal.
Central Linn 52, Nestucca 40
LINCOLN CITY — Colleen McLaughlin had 16 to lead the Cobras, who outscored Nestucca 17-5 in the fourth quarter for a win at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
Sarah Conner added 13 points and six rebounds, Jessica Neal 11 points and Abby Stutzman nine points and nine rebounds.
Central Linn (7-0) plays Toledo in a Friday tournament game.
Toledo 43, Harrisburg 31
LINCOLN CITY — Toledo snapped Harrisburg's six-game winning streak at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament. The Eagles (8-3) continue tourney action on Friday against Nestucca.
Wrestling
MONROE — Crescent Valley had champions in 11 of the 14 weight classes to win Thursday’s Benton County Championships at Monroe High School.
Blake Byer (106), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), Anthony Gimino (120), Owen Cserep (126), Hunter Eveland (132), Riley Godek (145), Legend Lamer (152), James Rowley (160), Ryan Terwilliger (170), Brock Love (220) and Kaimana Wa’a (285) placed first for the Raiders, who had 304.5 points.
Philomath took second with 184.5 points behind champions Issiah Blackburn (182) and Connar Kohn (195). Santiam Christian (98) was third, Monroe (84) fourth and Corvallis (78) fifth.
Monroe’s Louden Ballard (138) was the other champion.