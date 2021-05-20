Prep roundup: West Albany boys take title in final golf tournament

It may not have been the easiest of days on the golf course, but the West Albany High boys endured and ended their season with a team score of 346 to claim the 5A state title on Wednesday at Pine Ridge Golf Course.
The tournament was not an official OSAA event, but the top teams in the state attended.
“This feels just as good as an OSAA event to us,” West Albany coach Matt Boase said. “After having last year’s entire season cancelled it was a relief to get this team back together this season. Then this tournament got put together and winning it immediately became our team’s goal. These guys deserved this.”
The Bulldogs were led by Nick Anderson and Andrew Liles who shot matching 85s. Trenton Crow navigated his way to an 87 while Brock Nelson shot 89 and Grant Moen 94.
“Nobody was happy with their individual scores today, but obviously that was true for every team. And this win is a direct result of having five quality golfers,” Boase said. “Every guy felt better on the course because they knew there were four other golfers who would help carry them.”
Corvallis shot 348 to finish second.
Softball
Emma Daniel went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs ad Ellie Babbitt was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the West Albany High softball team capped an undefeated league season with an 11-5 win over Corvallis on Wednesday.
Presley Jantzi was 3 for 4 and one RBI to go with two stolen bases and Serena Hattori was 2 for 5 for the Bulldogs, who went 10-o in Mid-Willamette Conference play and 14-4 overall.
McKenzie Kosmicki went the distance in the circle with six strikeouts.
Piper Love went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Corvallis while Holland Jensen and Hannah Jensen each had two hits in the loss.
LEBANON 2, DALLAS 1: Trinity Holden belted a walk-off two-run homer to lift the Warriors to the win.
Other scores
Baseball: Crescent Valley 3, Philomath 2
Report scores: Report scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net