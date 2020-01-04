Prep roundup: West Albany boys down Redmond

The West Albany boys basketball team used a big fourth quarter to take a 54-39 nonconference road win against Redmond.
The Bulldogs led 22-21 at the half and 37-32 at the end of the third, then pulled away with a 17-7 fourth.
"On the defensive end we were really able to make them feel uncomfortable and take some tougher shots and we were able to get out on transition," West Albany coach Derek Duman said.
T.J. Zimmermann led WA with 23 points and finished with double-figures in rebounds. Austin Stanaway added 12 points and Justin Henderson had 10.
West Albany (5-4) takes on Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
KNAPPA 59, HARRISBURG 26: The Eagles fell at the Toledo Holiday Tournament.
Jack Meadows had 12 points for Harrisburg.
The Eagles (8-5) play at Santiam Christian on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Jefferson 67, Crow 30; Monroe 62, Portland Christian 57; Siuslaw 111, Alsea 31
Girls basketball
Central Linn defeated Union 50-27 to take first place in the Toledo Holiday Tournament.
The Cobras led 36-23 after the third and outscored Union 14-4 in the fourth.
"Callie Glenn for Union had been scoring 20-plus all tourney (and) our girls held her to five," Central Linn coach Marcus Campbell said. "Our defensive effort was the catalyst for today's win."
Gracie Robb finished with 16 points and was named tournament MVP. Meg Neuschwander and Maya Rowland both had eight points. Bri Beauchamp had nine rebounds and seven blocks and was picked to the all-tournament team.
Central Linn (7-1) plays at Oakland on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG 61, KNAPPA 24: The Eagles finished in third place at the Toledo Holiday Tournament with the win.
Harrisburg jumped out to a 22-4 lead and never looked back.
Hope Bucher led the Eagles with 15 points, Delaney Buzzard added 11 points and Hailee Johnson had 10 points.
The Eagles (11-2) plays at Santiam Christian on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 59, CROW 10: The Lions rolled to the nonconference road win.
Nashea Wilson led all scorers with 15 points. Cassie Cheever added 11 and Kayla Bruce had nine.
The Lions (7-3) begin their league season on Tuesday at Lowell.
OTHER SCORES: West Albany 70, Redmond 25; Monroe 39, Nyssa 34
Wrestling
Philomath's Blaise Pindell defeated Skylar Peters of Pleasant Hill 8-1 to win the title at 160 pounds in the King of the Hill Tournament at Pleasant Hill.
Issiah Blackburn won the title at 182 pounds for Philomath, as did Joseph Choi at 285.
Monroe’s Dillon Greene pinned Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez to take first at 126 pounds and Brody Ballard won the title at 170 pounds for the Dragons.
Blake Nieman (113), Isaac Harris (120), Caleb Blackburn (132), Jacob Williams (138), David Griffith (145) and Connor Kohn (220) all finished second for the Warriors.