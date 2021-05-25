Prep roundup: Warriors slip past Bulldogs in OT

Cole Weber scored nine of Lebanon High’s points in overtime as the Warriors fended off West Albany 72-66 in an overtime Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game on Monday night.

Henry Pointer led all scorers with 26 points, with 18 coming in the first half as the Warriors built a 36-25 lead.

LJ Carmichael led West Albany with 18 points while Koby Ruiz added 13 and Zander Harer chipped in 10 as the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game in regulation.

CORVALLIS 65, DALLAS 53: Jaxon Wallis led all scorers with 16 points and Kellen Sullivan and Curtis Kuhlman each had 13 points for the Spartans, who play at Central on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Elka Prechel scored 16 points and Sevennah Van De Riet added 12 as the Corvallis girls basketball team pulled away for a 63-39 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Dallas on Monday.

CHS coach Dan Miller said Prechel played a strong overall game, scoring outside and on drives, dishing out several timely assists and grabbing some key rebounds.

Anna Dazey added nine points and Ava Prechel eight for the Spartans, who are home Wednesday against Central.