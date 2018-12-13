Corvallis High's volleyball team added to its accolades Thursday after claiming the 5A volleyball title last month.
Seniors Nevaeh Bray and Kylynn Quinn and junior Ryann Gregg were named to the all-state first team, as announced by The Oregonian and voted on by the state's coaches.
CHS senior Taylor Quinn was selected to the honorable mention. Spartans coach Steve Hyre was named the 5A coach of the year.
West Albany senior Alexis Chapman and junior Sydney Backer made the 5A second team.
In 4A, Sweet Home sophomore Bailee Hartsook was named to the first team and Philomath senior Lindsey Luke made the second team.
State players of the year will be announced later.
Girls basketball
SCIO — Colleen McLaughlin's 30 points led Central Linn to a 61-28 win at Scio on Thursday.
Teammate Jessica Neal added eight points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alexus Franklin had 17 points for Scio.
Both teams play next on Wednesday, with Central Linn (5-0) at Sweet Home and Scio (0-6) at Horizon Christian.
Philomath 71, Madras 46
COOS BAY — Philomath opened the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament with a win at Marshfield High School.
Mia Rust led four Philomath players in double-digit scoring with 18 points. Lauren Berklund added 12, Sage Kramer 11 and Emma Pankalla 10.
The Warriors (5-1), who have won four straight, play Marshfield in an 8:45 p.m. Friday semifinal.
Boys basketball
COOS BAY — Philomath got a 48-45 win against Sutherlin in its first game at the Les Schwab South Coast Holiday Tournament at Marshfield.
Michael Lundy had 20 points and Ethan Manning 13 for the Warriors (3-1), who play in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.