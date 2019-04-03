Corvallis’ Ana Bechtel was first and Neveah Bray second in the girls javelin as the Spartans took second behind hoist North Salem in a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet on Wednesday.
The Spartans finished with 19.5 points while the Vikings had 116.5.
The Corvallis boys did not have any individual winners and placed third with 18 points.
Boys tennis
SALEM — The Corvallis boys tennis team swept North Salem 8-0 with No. 1 singles player Lukas Reinhenobbe earning a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the closest contested match of the dual meet.
Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz picked up singles wins while Max Johnson and Joey Jannsen and Chad Romrell and Kenai Kauffman did not drop a game in winning doubles matched. North Salem forfeited three matches.
The Spartans host Crescent Valley on Thursday.
Girls tennis
The Corvallis girls tennis team cruised to a 7-1 win over North Salem, with the only loss by injury default.
Andrea Leon and Anna Bretl dropped just two games at No.3 doubles and Olivia Fryer-Merlet and Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana dropped just one at No.4 doubles.
West Albany 8, Central 0
West won its Mid-Willamette Conference opener by sweeping the visiting Panthers.
Singles winners were Ceanne Elliott (1), Sarah Aufrancc (2), Morgan Linde (3) and Olivia Friedel (4). Doubles winners were Sarah Howe and Emilia Watts (1), Maggie Berry and Renee Watté (2), Patrizia Alpapara and Avery Nahorniak (3) and Makenna Saunders and Anna Wooton (4).
West travels to South Albany on Thursday.
Girls lacrosse
Maysam Abugrain scored two goals to help the Corvallis girls lacrosse team to a 6-3 win over South Salem on Tuesday.
Daphne Reisdorf, Anna Moore , Juliana Perez and Luciana Paventy also scored for the Spartans, who travel to Crescent Valley for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
Boys lacrosse
SPRINGFIELD — Zachary Cisneros and Diego Ramirez each had three goals to lead the West Albany boys lacrosse team to a 10-7 win at Thurston on Tuesday.
Maverick Lyon had two goals and two assists while Tanner Curr and AJ Valdez both added a goal. Goalie Brennon Leach had seven saves.
West is at Forest Grove on Friday.