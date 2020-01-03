Prep roundup: Sweet Home wrestlers win Linn County Championships

Sweet Home went 5-2 in the finals to claim the team title at the Linn County Championships wrestling tournament Friday at West Albany High School.

Jake Sieminski (106 pounds), Rian Howard (126), Travis Thorpe (160), Jesse Jamison (170) and Nich James (182) were all first for the Huskies. Kyle Watkins (120) and Jackson Royer (138) were second.

West Albany was second behind individual champions Derek Sossie (113), Mason Davis (132) and Caleb Hart (138) and runners-up Derric Cox (145) and Hunter Hampl (285).

Also claiming titles were Lebanon's Austin Dalton (145) and Rafael Ramos (285), Harrisburg's Gabe Knox (195) and Leithan Briggs (220), South Albany's Logan Bond (120) and Scio's Jacob Mask (152).

Other second-place finishers were Lebanon's Landon Carver (106), Andy Vandetta (126), Tucker Drummond (152) and Thaddeus Flores (160), Scio's Kade Mask (132), Josiah Nordstom (170) and William Simmons (195), Harrisburg's Russell Talmadge (113) and Joan Tapia (182) and Central Linn's Jimmy North (220).

Lebanon finished third, Scio fourth, Harrisburg fifth, Central Linn sixth, South Albany seventh and Santiam eighth.

