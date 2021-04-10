Prep roundup: Sweet Home wins 4A state volleyball title

Sweet Home won the season rubber match with Sisters on Saturday at Pleasant Hill High and a 4A state volleyball title to boot.
The Huskies capped a 14-1 season with a 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19 victory over the Outlaws.
Sweet Home’s lone loss came against the Outlaws, a 3-1 setback on March 17. The Huskies then swept Sisters at home two weeks later.
SC TAKES THIRD: Santiam Christian took third place with a 3-1 win over Clatskanie at Creswell High. The Eagles dropped a 3-1 decision earlier in the day to Burns, which went on to win the 3A state title.
SC finishes the season 9-1.
Girls soccer
Santiam Christian’s bid for a 3A/2A/1A girls soccer state title came up short as the Eagles dropped a 3-1 decision to St. Mary’s at Sutherlin High on Saturday.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first eight minutes but the game was level at 1-1 at the half after St. Mary’s scored in the 31st. St. Mary’s took the lead less than five minutes in the second half and went up two in the final seven minutes.
Santiam Christian finishes the season 7-2-1 and had won seven straight without allowing a goal entering the title game.
SOUTH SALEM 3, WEST ALBANY 2: South Salem scored in the final six minutes to knock off the Bulldogs in their "culminating game" at West Albany,
Jenna Sally put the Bulldogs up 1-0, drilling a 25-yard shot into the upper corner.
The lead remained 1-0 at the half before Kaylie Hall scored twice in the first 12 minutes to go up 2-1.
With seven minutes to play, West striker Monica Kloess took a ball deep into the box and shot with a low angle. The keeper deflected the ball across the goal mouth and Megan Adamec sprinted in to finish, ending up inside the goal with the equalizer.
However, South Salem put up a 35-yard shot that found its way into the back of the net to decide the game moments later.
“It was a tough result, but I could not be more proud of how my girls played today,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “They wrapped up the season playing their best soccer. My seniors, Megan Adamec, Alyssa Straw, Kendall Walton and Morgan Linde led the way on the field like they have led us off the field all season. The girls have taken a weird, shortened season and turned it into something special. I love these kids and am very thankful for the opportunity to coach them this year. It was an unexpected blessing.”
Other score: Lebanon 2, North Salem 2
Football
Santiam Christian dropped a tough 13-10 football decision at Cascade Christian on Friday night.
The Eagles trailed 7-0 before Marcus Fulbright scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the half.
Garrett Cowan then booted a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 10-7 lead.
But Cascade Christian regained the lead on a 43-yard pass play and then hung on for the win.
Fulbright rushed 21 times for 96 yards to lead the Eagles, who end the season 5-1.