SWEET HOME — Sweet Home edged Sisters in five sets in an Oregon West Conference volleyball showdown.
Set scores were: 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13.
It was the last of four meetings between the teams this season, two in OWC play and two nonconference.
The Huskies (17-2, 10-0) won three of the four and both conference matches. Sweet Home had snapped Sisters’ 76-match conference win streak earlier in the season.
Sweet Home hosts Newport on Wednesday.
Central Linn 3, Jefferson 0
HALSEY — The Cobras swept the Lions in a Central Valley Conference match.
Set scores were: 25-12, 25-19, 25-19.
The Cobras (18-3 overall) have won seven in a row and sit at 13-0 in conference play.
The Cobras wrap up the season on Wednesday at Oakridge.
Jefferson (5-12, 4-9) plays at Monroe on Wednesday.
Philomath 3, Newport 0
PHILOMATH — The Warriors rolled to the Oregon West Conference win.
Set scores were: 25-21, 25-16, 25-8.
PHS (17-9, 7-4) plays at Woodburn on Wednesday.
Lowell 3, East Linn Christian 0
LEBANON — The Eagles fell in three sets in the Central Valley Conference match.
Set scores were: 25-9, 25-21, 25-10.
ELCA (2-15, 0-12) plays at Regis on Wednesday.
Oakridge 3, Monroe 0
OAKRIDGE — The Dragons were swept in the Central Valley Conference road match.
Set scores were: 25-18, 25-15, 25-9.
Monroe (9-11, 7-6) finishes the regular season with a home match against Jefferson on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
ADAIR VILLAGE — Josh Verdeyen scored twice and the Santiam Christian High boys soccer team knocked off Creswell 2-0 on Monday in a battle of the top two teams in 3A/2A/1A Special District 3.
It was the fourth straight win for the Eagles, who improve to 9-3 overall and 8-2 in league play.
Second place Creswell is now 6-2-2 in league play.
Verdeyen gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. He just missed a second goal a minute later.
Verdeyen’s goal 10 minutes into the second half pushed the edge to 2-0.
SC is at Jefferson on Thursday.
Girls soccer
CRESWELL — Santiam Christian had to settle for a 1-1 tie with Creswell in the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 game.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead into the second half but Creswell came through with a goal to even the score.
SC (4-2-4, 3-0-2) hosts Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
Water polo
MODESTO, Calif — The West Albany girls water polo team faced some tough competition and placed 15th out of 48 teams at the Western States Waterpolo championships over the weekend.
The Bulldogs lost 19-3 to No. 1 seed and five-time tournament champion Davis; lost to No. 2 seed Logan 11-9; lost to No. 8 seed Valley Christian in overtime, 10-9; and beat No. 6 seed Clayton Valley 7-3.
West was led by Bailey Dickerson with 15 goals, three assists and 19 steals; Kylee Crofcheck with seven goals, eight assists and 12 steals; Natalie Baas with three goals and five steals; and Taylor Kelley with one goal, six assists and six steals. Goalie Erica Reitmann had 14 blocks.
The Bulldogs (13-5) will face Cottage Grove at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Albany Community Pool.