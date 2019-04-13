SWEET HOME — Sweet Home edged Philomath 3-2 in a tight Oregon West Conference baseball game.
The Huskies (10-4) have now won 10 of their last 11. They have defeated the Warriors twice with the lone loss during the streak coming to PHS.
Sweet Home plays at Valley Catholic on Thursday.
The Warriors (9-5) travel to Sisters on Monday.
Central Linn 7, Lowell 6
HALSEY — The Cobras held on for the Special District 3 win.
Central Linn (5-2) hosts Jefferson on Monday.
Softball
BONANZA — Central Linn rolled to two wins at the Bonanza Tournament.
The Cobras defeated Gold Beach 17-2 in five innings and then downed Coquille 22-7 in five innings.
Central Linn (11-1) hosts Monroe on Tuesday.
Boys tennis
PORTLAND — Philomath High played in four-team tournament at Oregon Episcopal School.
Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki took first in the No. 1 doubles division and Philomath's No. 2 doubles team of Bryce Beeton and Nathaniel Workman won the No. 1 doubles consolation title.
Colton Beckstead won his first match before losing the winner of the No. 1 singles division. Noah Aynes defeated teammate Filip Furuseth in the No. 3 doubles consolation final.
The Warriors will travel to Woodburn on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Corvallis High took a 7-1 victory at Crescent Valley on Friday.
Anna Kern of CHS defeated Ivy Ding 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Corvallis' Journey Lipscomb won 6-0, 6-0 over Rosie Stracks at No. 2 singles.
Corvallis No. 1 doubles team of Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester downed Priscillra Virasak and Lexi Zollinger 6-0, 6-2.
Crescent Valley's Kara Paterson and Megan Nebeker took the No. 2 singles match with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Tatum Clark and Emma Ciechanowski.
Girls lacrosse
Corvallis High rolled to a 19-6 win against West Albany on Friday.
Daniela Dursch-Smith had four goals and three assists, Maysam Abugrain had four goals and one assist and Lily He and Julianna Perez both had three goals for Corvallis.
The Spartans travel to McNary on Tuesday.
Boys lacrosse
West Albany defeated Camas, Washington 12-3 on Saturday.
The game was tight with Camas cutting the lead to 4-3 in the middle of the third quarter but the defense came up big and the Bulldogs started making their shots.
“The defense led the way making great stops and finally the offense got things rolling,” WA coach David Lyon said.
Maverick Lyon led the way with three goals and two assists and Hunter Williams had two goals and two assists. Donny Weddle, Zachary Cisneros and Diego Ramirez all had two goals Hunter Hampl had 10 saves as goalie.
The Bulldogs host Canby on Tuesday.
Track and field
ELMIRA — The Philomath High girls took first and the boys second at the Elmira Relays.
For the PHS girls, Rivers Nuno won the 3,000 meters in 12:25.60, Sadiemay Gullberg took first in the shot put with a toss of 33-feet, 2 inches and the discus with a throw of 109-05.
McKenzie Begley was first in the javelin (88-08) and pole vault (7-06).
For the PHS boys, Connor Kutzler won the pole vault with a mark of 12-00.
Brennan Provence tossed the javelin 128-02 for first. Kane Rust won shot put with a mark of 49-04.25.
Prefontaine Meet
COOS BAY — The Sweet Home boys were sixth and the girls eighth at the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational.
The Central Linn boys were 15th and the girls 18th and the Alsea girls finished 25th.
Tristan Calkins won the long jump with a leap of 21-feet, 09.75 inches for Sweet Home.
Sweet Home's Noah Dinsfriend finished third in the 110 high hurdles in 16.40 seconds and was third in the 300 hurdles in 41.56.
The Sweet Home boys won the 4x400 relay and was third in the 4x100 relay.
For the girls, Sweet Home's Katen Edwards was third in the javelin with a toss of 102-09.
Sweet Home was second in the 4x400 relay in 4:19.88