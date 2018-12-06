SUTHERLIN — The Sweet Home boys basketball team earned a narrow 45-44 overtime victory over Sutherlin in Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic on Thursday night.
The Huskies (3-1) continue play in the tournament on Friday.
Central Linn 68, McKenzie 57
VIDA — The Cobras upped their winning streak to three games thanks to a victory over the Eagles.
Central Linn (3-0) travels to Scio on Thursday.
Creswell 67, Scio 38
CRESWELL — The Loggers couldn't match the Bulldogs' offense in a lopsided loss.
Scio (2-2) travels to Sweet Home on Tuesday.
Baker 60, Harrisburg 39
HARRISBURG — The Eagles saw their losing-streak extend to three game with a loss to the Bulldogs.
Harrisburg (1-3) continues play in Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic against Sutherlin on Friday.
Girls Basketball
West Albany couldn't keep pace with Oakland (California) in a non-conference matchup as the Bulldogs fell 71-56.
Lyndsay Bailey led the way for west with 15, Lexie Stinson added 10, Brooklyn Strandy seven, Carley Robb six.
The Bulldogs (2-1) travel to Silverton on Tuesday.
Sutherlin 67, Sweet Home 31
SUTHERLIN — The Huskies remained winless on the season by way of a loss to the Bulldogs in the Harrisburg/Junction City Les Schwab Classic.
Sweet Home (0-3) continues tournament play against Harrisburg on Friday.
Central Linn 34, McKenzie 9
VIDA — The Cobras upped their winning streak to four games thanks to win over the Eagles.
Colleen McLaughlin led all way for the Cobras with 19 points. Central Linn as a team tallied 21 steals and only gave up one point in the second half.
Central Linn (4-0) travels to Scio on Thursday.
Baker 58, Harrisburg 15
HARRISBURG — The Eagles saw their two-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Harrisburg (2-2) continues play Friday against Sweet Home in the Les Schwab Tournament.
Creswell 37, Scio 23
CRESWELL — The Loggers remained winless on the season by way of a loss to the Bulldogs.
Scio (0-4) travels to Sweet Home on Tuesday.