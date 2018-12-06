Try 1 month for 99¢
SUTHERLIN — The Sweet Home boys basketball team earned a narrow 45-44 overtime victory over Sutherlin in Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic on Thursday night. 

The Huskies (3-1) continue play in the tournament on Friday. 

Central Linn 68, McKenzie 57

VIDA — The Cobras upped their winning streak to three games thanks to a victory over the Eagles. 

Central Linn (3-0) travels to Scio on Thursday. 

Creswell 67, Scio 38

CRESWELL — The Loggers couldn't match the Bulldogs' offense in a lopsided loss. 

Scio (2-2) travels to Sweet Home on Tuesday. 

Baker 60, Harrisburg 39

HARRISBURG — The Eagles saw their losing-streak extend to three game with a loss to the Bulldogs. 

Harrisburg (1-3) continues play in Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic against Sutherlin on Friday. 

Girls Basketball

West Albany couldn't keep pace with Oakland (California) in a non-conference matchup as the Bulldogs fell 71-56.

Lyndsay Bailey led the way for west with 15, Lexie Stinson added 10, Brooklyn Strandy seven, Carley Robb six. 

The Bulldogs (2-1) travel to Silverton on Tuesday. 

Sutherlin 67, Sweet Home 31

SUTHERLIN — The Huskies remained winless on the season by way of a loss to the Bulldogs in the Harrisburg/Junction City Les Schwab Classic. 

Sweet Home (0-3) continues tournament play against Harrisburg on Friday. 

Central Linn 34, McKenzie 9

VIDA — The Cobras upped their winning streak to four games thanks to win over the Eagles. 

Colleen McLaughlin led all way for the Cobras with 19 points. Central Linn as a team tallied 21 steals and only gave up one point in the second half. 

Central Linn (4-0) travels to Scio on Thursday. 

Baker 58, Harrisburg 15

HARRISBURG — The Eagles saw their two-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Bulldogs. 

Harrisburg (2-2) continues play Friday against Sweet Home in the Les Schwab Tournament. 

Creswell 37, Scio 23

CRESWELL — The Loggers remained winless on the season by way of a loss to the Bulldogs. 

Scio (0-4) travels to Sweet Home on Tuesday. 

