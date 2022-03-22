Prep roundup: Sweet Home baseball splits two at Hidden Valley tournament

Sweet Home split two Monday games at the Hidden Valley baseball tournament in Grant Pass, defeating Glide 12-8 before losing 10-0 to Brookings-Harbor in six innings.

Mazama beat Crescent Valley 8-5 at the Newport tournament, while Regis defeated Santiam Christian 9-2 in a tournament game in Mesa, Arizona.

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley won three of four doubles matches to defeat visiting Barlow 5-3.

The Raiders’ doubles teams of Kara Paterson and Zoe Hughes, Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow and Nicole Huang and Haley Bland were all winners at first through third doubles. CV’s Kerry Lin and Brielle Barlow won the second and fourth singles matches, respectively.

Huang and Bland had CV’s most dominant result, winning 6-0, 6-3 at third doubles.

Softball scores: South Medford 2, Lebanon 1; Mountain View 6, South Albany 3; Lebanon 8, Henley 2; Philomath 9, Ashland 7; Corvallis 4, Crook County 3; West Albany 20, Corvallis 7; Madras 13, South Albany 1; Redmond 8, Sweet Home 6; West Albany 4, Corbett 2; Cascade 11, Corvallis 0; Sweet Home 17, La Pine 3; Grant Union/Prairie 16, Harrisburg/Mohawk 12; Scio 6, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph 4; Santiam Christian 18, Cascade Christian 1; Taft 8, Santiam Christian 3

