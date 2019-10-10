Isaak Worsch tied the Corvallis High single-game record of five rushing touchdowns as the Spartans built a 14-0 lead and cruised to a 42-7 Mid-Willamette Conference win at McKay on Thursday night.
Worsch had touchdown runs of 5, 7, 6, 6 and 4 to tie the record set by Roy Williams (three times), Jarren Simmons and Joe Frank.
Worsch finished with 213 yards on 27 carries, many on direct snaps.
"Most of the evening we stayed in our wildcat look," CHS coach Chris McGowan said.
McGowan said the Spartans played a strong game on defense and came up with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The win improves the Spartans’ record to 2-4 and will host West Albany on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs are 5-0 and crushed North Salem 63-0 on Thursday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Spartans built a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of long touchdown drives.
Worsch’s 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter capped an 80-yard drive for a 7-0 lead.
Worsch made it 14-0 with a 7-yard run with 3:46 left in the half as the Spartans went 91 yards for the score.
McKay was able to cut in to the deficit with a 19-yard pass from Tyler Kynaston to Chansse Lee with 12 seconds left.
Worsch then had back-to-back 6-yard runs in the third quarter to help the Spartans take complete control and go up 28-7 after three quarters.
He added a 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth and Ethan Hester put the icing on the cake with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:44 to play.
West Albany 63, North Salem 0
West Albany jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in the Mid-Willamette Conference home win.
The Bulldogs led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at the half.
Porter Phillips had 202 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, including a 71-yard score in the first quarter and a 45-yarder in the second.
West finished with 290 yards on the ground and 320 total yards.
The Bulldogs (6-0) travel to Corvallis next week.
Sutherlin 45, Harrisburg 7
The Eagles couldn’t keep pace with a strong Sutherlin ground attack and fell to 0-2 in league play.
Harrisburg got 67 yards on 21 carries from Chase Gallegos, and Gabe Knox ran for 32 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Jonathon Lettkeman had 27 yards on nine carries.
Knox also recorded 15 tackles on defense, and Wyatt Perry had 10 tackles. The Eagles will travel to La Pine for a 7 p.m. matchup on Oct. 18.
OTHER SCORE: Creswell 35, Central Linn 6
Volleyball
The Corvallis High volleyball team used a strong defensive performance to hold off South Albany in three sets for the Mid-Willamette Conference win at CHS.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.
The Spartans and RedHawks went five sets at South Albany earlier in the season and this one was close as well, though CHS was able to take control when it counted.
“It was a great defensive game for both sides,” CHS coach Steve Hyre said. “My kids kept their composure even when it got tight and were able to pull it out.”
Hanna Jones had 12 digs, Daniela DiCosmo had 11 digs and was 14-for-14 serving with three aces, Ryann Gregg had 12 kills and 12 digs and Nevaeh Bray finished with 11 kills for CHS.
You have free articles remaining.
Abby Sadowsky had 10 kills for SA.
Corvallis (11-3, 10-1) heads to the Liberty tournament on Saturday.
South Albany (11-6, 7-3) hosts Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
West Albany 3, Lebanon 0
The Bulldogs rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference win at home.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-5
Hannah Stadstad had eight kills and four blocks, Elijah Sanders had 25 assists and six aces, Sydney Backer finished with 14 digs and three aces and Hailey Heider added six kills and eight digs for the Bulldogs.
West (15-1, 11-0) plays in the Clearwater Invitational in Bend on Saturday.
Lebanon (0-14, 0-11) hosts Silverton on Tuesday.
Crescent Valley 3, Dallas 2
The Raiders edged the Dragons for the Mid-Willamette Conference road win.
Set scores were 16-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Tais Vega had 15 kills, 35 digs, three aces and one block to lead CV.
Adrianna Kazmaier added 36 digs with two aces and two assists, Eva Buford had 11 kills with two aces and five digs, Madison Heagney had 23 assists, 10 digs and two kills and Sierra Noss added two 2 aces, three kills, 18 assists and 21 digs in the win.
CV (5-13, 4-6) play at South Albany on Tuesday.
Monroe 3, Lowell 1
The Dragon rallied to win the last three sets to pick up the Central Valley Conference home win.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-6, 25-21, 25-19.
Mirtha Lopez had 13 kills and 24 digs; Ashley Sutton had 21 assists, 24 digs and five aces; Sarah Thompson had 32 digs; and Bella Gamache had eight kills for the Dragons (14-3, 9-1).
Monroe is at East Linn Christian on Tuesday.
Alsea 3, Eddyville 0
Jessica Carlisle had 17 kills and 15 digs and Ariyah Bishop added 18 assists and three aces as the Wolverines swept the Mountain West League home match.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
“The girls worked together, played as a team and put up the win,” coach Katie Sapp said. “I am proud of the heart they showed on the court tonight. Last time we played Eddyville we dropped a set, which had me a little concerned tonight going into the match with a starter our sick and others playing injured.”
Izzy Zavaleta came up from JV and played a solid match, Sapp said. Bailey Ellis added four kills and seven digs and Amber DuBord had three kills.
Alsea (12-10, 10-1) plays both Mohawk and McKenzie on Friday at Mohawk. Mohawk defeated Alsea the first time the played.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES: Harrisburg def. Pleasant Hill 25-21, 25-21, 25-15; Jefferson def. Oakland 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-10; Central Linn def. Regis 25-15, 25-14, 25-9
BOYS SOCCER SCORES: Corvallis 2, Silverton 1; Crescent Valley 4, Dallas 1; East Linn Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 2; Central Linn 5, Jefferson 2