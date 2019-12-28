Prep roundup: Spartans win Benton County wrestling title

Corvallis had three champions and six runners-up Saturday to win the Dale Mosbaugh Memorial Benton County Championships wrestling tournament at Corvallis High.

First for the Spartans were Gavin Hale (113) and Kael Compton (138) while teammates Katie Hong (106), Jaden Dart (120), Ian Hale (145), Izaak Worsch (170), Cade O'Brien (220) and Lucas Darby (285) were all second.

Corvallis narrowly finished ahead of Philomath, 147.5 to 143. Crescent Valley was third with 98, followed by Crescent Valley (98), Crescent Valley (96) and Monroe (53.5).

Philomath had individual champions in Blake Niemann (106), Caleb Blackburn (126), Blaise Pindell (152), Connor Kohn (220) and Joseph Choi (285).

Crescent Valley's Mario Settersten (145 pounds), Riley Godek (160) and Konrad Hoyer (182) all won their respective brackets. Caleb Perez (120) and Logan Beem (132) won for Santiam Christian and Brody Ballard (170) for Monroe.

Cobras third

Central Linn got second-place finishes from Blake Owens (120) and Chase Merritt (152) to take third at Willamina's Bob Bishop Invite.