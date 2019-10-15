Corvallis’ defense was the difference as the Spartans avenged their only Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball loss of the season on Tuesday with a sweep of West Albany at Dallas High.
Set scores were 25-20, 26-24, 25-17.
“Just overall our net play was big, probably one of the finer defensive games both back row and at the net,” CHS coach Steve Hyre said. “I felt the girls really came out and did a great job.”
Ryann Gregg had 14 kills, 17 digs and was 14-for-14 serving while Naveah Bray added 18 kills and was 8-of-9 serving with one ace. Michaela Berning added six kills and Kendal Simmons 17 digs. Zaley Bennett also had 39 assists.
“Corvallis played a fantastic match,” West coach Kelli Backer said. “Their defense was unbelievable tonight. They dug everything we hit over.”
Sydney Backer had 23 digs, Kierra Sanchez 10 digs, two aces and two kills and Madie Dowell 17 digs and 10 kills for the Bulldogs.
Both teams handed Dallas a loss.
CHS picked up a 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 win as Gregg had 18 kills, 16 digs and six aces to lead the way. Taylor Silbernagel added six kills, Simmons 11 digs and Bennett had 21 assists and 10 digs.
West swept Dallas 25-21, 25-23, 25-10 as Sydney Backer had 17 digs and two aces, Elijah Sanders 33 assists, Hannah Stadtstad 11 kills and Gracie Boeder nine kills.
The Spartans (13-4, 12-1) are at Crescent Valley on Thursday.
West (18-3, 12-1) plays host to North Salem on Thursday.
South Albany sweeps, Crescent Valley splits
South Albany picked up a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference wins at home, sweeping Crescent Valley and Central.
Set scores against CV were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-16, 25-19, 26-24 against Central.
Jadah Schmidtke had nine kills and Taya Manibusan added eight for South, which also got 18 digs from Morgan Maynard and 18 assists from Brooklyn Williard.
Eva Buford had two aces, four kills, two blocks and two digs; Adrianna Kazmaier 15 digs; Brooke Plemmons five kills and Sierra Noss nine assists for CV.
Against Central, Manibusan had 14 kills and Schmidtke 13 for South. Erin Scott had 17 digs and Manibusan 14, while Williard and Claire Angel each had 19 assists.
CV knocked off Central 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 with Buford collecting four aces, nine kills and four digs. Tais Vega had 13 kills and 14 digs, Kazmaier 13 digs and Madison Heagney 11 assists and eight digs.
CV hosts Corvallis while South hosts Lebanon on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 0
Emily Bourne had 21 kills, Kassie Staton added 11, Lauryn Penner had 18 digs and Josie Risinger had 37 assists as SC won in straight sets.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-11, 25-12.
SC (19-0, 5-0) is at LaPine on Thursday.
Monroe 3, ELCA 0
Tyler Warden had 10 kills, Mirtha Lopez eight kills, Callie Horning six aces and Ashley Sutton 15 assists as the Dragons picked up the Central Valley Conference road win.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-12, 27-25.
The Dragons (15-3, 10-1) play host to Central Linn on Thursday. The Cobras handed Monroe its only conference loss in five sets earlier this season.
Alsea 3, Mapleton 0
Lone senior Liberty Ulm was honored before the game and finished with four aces and four kills as the Wolverines swept the Mountain West League match at Alsea.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.
Bailey Ellis had seven aces and four kills; Maddy Zavaleta had two aces and two assists; and Ariyah Bishop had seven assists and three kills in a yellow out to highlight Down Syndrome Awareness Month. It was organized by Ulm to celebrate her brother Eli.
The team is selling yellow and blue T-shirts and all proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics.
Alsea (14-11, 12-2) plays Crow and Siletz at Crow on Saturday to wrap up league play.
Boys soccer
Zach Reese scored the lone goal of the game in the 16th minute off an assist by Demetry Arellano to lift the West Albany boys soccer team to a 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Central.
The Bulldogs (8-3-1, 4-1) are at Silverton on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Cascade 2, Philomath 1; Stayton 10, Sweet Home 0
Girls soccer
Chloe Roberts scored the only goal of the game as the Santiam Christian girls soccer team remained undefeated with a 1-0 Special District 3 win over Central Linn.
Kailey Gurr had three saves in net for the Eagles (10-0-1, 5-0), who play host to Creswell on Thursday.
The Cobras (3-6-1, 1-4) play host to Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
West Albany 10, Central 0
Lily Ruiz, Jayde Crowe and Jenna Sally each had two goals as the Bulldogs cruised to the home Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Bethany Marteeny, Annie Berry, Monica Kloess and Ryan Crowe added the other goals.
Marteeny had three assists, Ruiz two and Shayla Hatfield, Morgan Linde Alyssa Straw each had one.
West (8-2, 5-0) plays host to Silverton on Tuesday.
Crescent Valley 1, Corvallis 1
Each team scored on a penalty kick in the Mid-Willamette Conference draw.
Claire Macy scored at 1:18 for CV before Heather Wright equalized at 2:49.
Check Thursday’s paper for more on this game.
OTHER SCORES: Lebanon 4, South Albany 2; Philomath 10, Cascade 1
Water polo
Lexi Chido scored four goals and Taylor Kelly and Allie Bates added two each at the West Albany girls water polo team cruised to a 12-2 win over West Salem.
Irelynn Randal, Sam Cuzick, Natalie Baas, Londyn Randal and Christina Soot all added a goal. Hailey Wadlington had five blocks and Katie Johnson three for the Bulldogs, who are 11-8 overall.
Boys
The Bulldogs broke open a close game in the second half and knocked off West Salem 16-10.
Eric Formiller had eight goals and Colby Huddleston added four in the win.
Nash Bending and Ben Hugulet scored two goals each and goalie Conner Mier had seven saves.
The Bulldogs (17-5) are home against South Eugene next Tuesday.