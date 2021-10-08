Prep roundup: Spartans sweep Panthers in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball

Corvallis High defeated visiting Central in straight sets Thursday in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball, 25-21, 28-26, 25-16.

Phoebe Appah and Ella Smith led the Spartans with 10 each. Adria Kaumanns added seven kills and 11 digs. Jackie Arevalo had a team-high 18 digs, and Reina Wetzel finished with 26 assists and 14 digs.

Corvallis (3-13, 2-9 MWC) will play Crescent Valley and Dallas on Tuesday night in conference matches hosted by the Dragons.

Monroe 3, Regis 0

Monroe dominated a home match with Regis, winning 25-6, 25-7, 25-12.

Bella Gamache had 14 kills and eight digs for the Dragons. Sarah Thompson had 13 assists and served four aces. Maddie Gamache tallied seven kills and seven aces.

Monroe (12-3, 8-0 Central Valley Conference) will play at Central Linn on Saturday.

Other results

Silverton 3, Lebanon 0; Sweet Home 3, Sisters 0; Philomath 3, Woodburn 0; Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0; Lowell 3, Central Linn 0; Jefferson 3, ELCA 0

Boys soccer

West Albany High scored a pair of second-half goals to clinch a win at Central.