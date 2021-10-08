Prep roundup: Spartans sweep Panthers in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball

Corvallis High defeated visiting Central in straight sets Thursday in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball, 25-21, 28-26, 25-16.
Phoebe Appah and Ella Smith led the Spartans with 10 each. Adria Kaumanns added seven kills and 11 digs. Jackie Arevalo had a team-high 18 digs, and Reina Wetzel finished with 26 assists and 14 digs.
Corvallis (3-13, 2-9 MWC) will play Crescent Valley and Dallas on Tuesday night in conference matches hosted by the Dragons.
Monroe 3, Regis 0
Monroe dominated a home match with Regis, winning 25-6, 25-7, 25-12.
Bella Gamache had 14 kills and eight digs for the Dragons. Sarah Thompson had 13 assists and served four aces. Maddie Gamache tallied seven kills and seven aces.
Monroe (12-3, 8-0 Central Valley Conference) will play at Central Linn on Saturday.
Other results
Silverton 3, Lebanon 0; Sweet Home 3, Sisters 0; Philomath 3, Woodburn 0; Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0; Lowell 3, Central Linn 0; Jefferson 3, ELCA 0
Boys soccer
West Albany High scored a pair of second-half goals to clinch a win at Central.
Neil Morse opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with a goal in the 27th minute, assisted by Demetry Arellano.
Aidan Davis scored in the 51st minute and was also assisted by Arellano.
Henry Carlin scored an unassisted goal in the 70th minute.
The Bulldogs (3-5-1,1-2-1 MWC) will host Lebanon on Tuesday.
Other results
South Albany 1, Crescent Valley 0; Corvallis 3, Lebanon 2; Philomath 5, Cascade 0; Central Linn 3, Creswell 2; Jefferson 4, ELCA 2